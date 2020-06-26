Ford Brings Wireless CarPlay to the 2021 F-150 Pickup

Ford's F-series pickup is the best-selling vehicle in the U.S., and last night the carmaker unveiled the redesigned 2021 F-150, which includes Ford's new SYNC 4 infotainment system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.



Ford announced SYNC 4 last October, with the first announced vehicle to include it being the upcoming electric Mustang Mach-E. With the F-150, Ford will be kicking off inclusion of the new system in its more mainstream vehicle lineup.

The 2021 F-150 comes with SYNC 4 and wireless ‌CarPlay‌ standard, but there are two different sizes of infotainment screens available: an 8-inch screen that's standard on the lower XL and XLT trims and a larger 12-inch screen that's available as a package option on the XLT trim and standard on Lariat and higher trims.



Wireless ‌CarPlay‌ has been relatively slow to trickle out and has largely been limited to premium brands like BMW, Porsche, and Audi, although we're on the cusp of seeing much broader rollouts with Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler all announcing support for the feature in select 2021 models launching later this year.

In addition to wireless ‌CarPlay‌ and Android Auto with SYNC 4, the F-150 includes a number of other technology enhancements such as standard over-the-air updates that can improve performance, add new features, and reduce needed maintenance and repairs over time.

The F-150 also includes many of the driver-assist technologies that have become common in recent years, and in the third quarter of 2021 will receive a software update to support Active Drive Assist, which will allow for hands-free driving on over 100,000 miles of divided highways throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The 2021 F-150 will start rolling out to dealers this fall.