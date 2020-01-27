In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Fiat Chrysler's Android-Based Uconnect 5 Infotainment System Gains Wireless CarPlay and More
We've been fans of the current Uconnect 4 infotainment system and the way it nearly seamlessly blends CarPlay into the native system, and making CarPlay wireless will no doubt make that experience even better. Many of the other improvements in Uconnect 5 such as enhanced customizability, faster hardware performance, and new features and services should also make for a better user experience.
The award-winning Uconnect system offers new conveniences, keeping customers engaged and informed all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are currently available on more than 80 percent of FCA's North American applications. Uconnect 5 will bring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to 100 percent of FCA's North American offerings. The feature also adds wireless connectivity, allowing customers to wirelessly project phone apps quick and easy, while leaving phones securely stowed.
Wireless CarPlay has so far been largely limited to a handful of luxury brands like BMW, Audi, and Porsche, with some aftermarket systems also supporting it, but more mainstream manufacturers are on the verge of adding wireless Carplay as they launch major updates to their infotainment technology. Ford announced last October that its SYNC 4 system will support wireless CarPlay in select vehicles, and now FCA is following suit with its family of brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and more.
FCA has yet to announce exactly when and on which models Uconnect 5 will first launch, but it should start rolling out later this year.
The carplay updated UConnect 4 modules are fully compatible with previous year vehicles (speaking specifically about the Jeep Cherokee in this case) and can be purchased through third party sources.
Mazda did a great thing a year back by offering upgrades at the dealership for a few hundred bucks, and no matter how many times I tweeted at Jeep, they never responded on the subject of potentially offering this service. Kind of silly considering the money they're missing out on.
