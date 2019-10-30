Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Ford to Introduce Wireless CarPlay in Select 2020 Vehicles With SYNC 4
The wireless solution works over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing an iPhone to be connected to the CarPlay system without using a Lightning to USB cable. Ford joins BMW in offering wireless CarPlay, while brands like Alpine, Kenwood, JVC, and Pioneer also offer aftermarket receivers with wireless CarPlay.
CarPlay is Apple's in-car platform that enables iPhone users to access a range of apps from the dashboard, such as Messages, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Pandora, WhatsApp, and Downcast. Since iOS 12, third-party navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze are also supported.
SYNC 4 will also be capable of receiving over-the-air software updates.