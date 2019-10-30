New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Ford to Introduce Wireless CarPlay in Select 2020 Vehicles With SYNC 4

Wednesday October 30, 2019 8:01 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Ford today previewed its new SYNC 4 infotainment system, including support for wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. The new SYNC 4 system will be available on select Ford vehicles starting in 2020.

CarPlay on SYNC 3

The wireless solution works over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing an iPhone to be connected to the CarPlay system without using a Lightning to USB cable. Ford joins BMW in offering wireless CarPlay, while brands like Alpine, Kenwood, JVC, and Pioneer also offer aftermarket receivers with wireless CarPlay.

CarPlay‌ is Apple's in-car platform that enables iPhone users to access a range of apps from the dashboard, such as Messages, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Pandora, WhatsApp, and Downcast. Since iOS 12, third-party navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze are also supported.

SYNC 4 will also be capable of receiving over-the-air software updates.

