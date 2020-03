GM Introducing Wireless CarPlay in Select 2021 Vehicles, Including Trailblazer, Yukon, and Bolt

Wireless CarPlay in 2021 Yukon via Chad Kirchner

Not sure how common knowledge it is but the new GMC infotainment in the Yukon supports both wireless car play AND wireless android auto pic.twitter.com/4tRzgEqDdn — Chad Kirchner (@chadkirchner) February 6, 2020 Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto are coming to GM vehicles! The 2021 #Chevrolet #Trailblazer, as part of its available Technology Package, will allow for wireless use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Access music, contacts, and more without even plugging your phone in! 📱 pic.twitter.com/2Qnew80t22 — Preston GM (@prestongm) January 12, 2020

General Motors is introducing wireless CarPlay and Android Auto in several of its 2021 vehicle models, including the Trailblazer, Yukon, Suburban, Tahoe, Escalade, and Bolt, according to Electrek Torque News , and various tweets.CarPlay‌ is Apple's in-car platform that enables drivers to access a range of iPhone apps from the dashboard, such as Messages, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Pandora, WhatsApp, and Downcast. Since iOS 12, third-party navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze are also supported.Wireless CarPlay works over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for the iPhone to be connected to the infotainment system with a Lightning cable.Wireless CarPlay is gradually expanding in the auto market. Ford is introducing wireless CarPlay in select 2020 vehicles through its SYNC 4 infotainment system, for example, while the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will feature a standard 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports both wireless CarPlay and wireless Android Auto There are also many aftermarket wireless CarPlay receivers available from brands like Alpine and Pioneer for do-it-yourself installation.General Motors says the 2021 Trailblazer will go on sale in spring 2020, while most other 2021 models will be available later in the year.