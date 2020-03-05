GM Introducing Wireless CarPlay in Select 2021 Vehicles, Including Trailblazer, Yukon, and Bolt

CarPlay is Apple's in-car platform that enables drivers to access a range of iPhone apps from the dashboard, such as Messages, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Pandora, WhatsApp, and Downcast. Since iOS 12, third-party navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze are also supported.
Wireless CarPlay works over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for the iPhone to be connected to the infotainment system with a Lightning cable.
Wireless CarPlay is gradually expanding in the auto market. Ford is introducing wireless CarPlay in select 2020 vehicles through its SYNC 4 infotainment system, for example, while the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will feature a standard 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports both wireless CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.
There are also many aftermarket wireless CarPlay receivers available from brands like Alpine and Pioneer for do-it-yourself installation.
Not sure how common knowledge it is but the new GMC infotainment in the Yukon supports both wireless car play AND wireless android auto pic.twitter.com/4tRzgEqDdn— Chad Kirchner (@chadkirchner) February 6, 2020
Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto are coming to GM vehicles! The 2021 #Chevrolet #Trailblazer, as part of its available Technology Package, will allow for wireless use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Access music, contacts, and more without even plugging your phone in! 📱 pic.twitter.com/2Qnew80t22— Preston GM (@prestongm) January 12, 2020
General Motors says the 2021 Trailblazer will go on sale in spring 2020, while most other 2021 models will be available later in the year.