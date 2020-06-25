Guides
TikTok App to Stop Accessing User Clipboards After Being Caught in the Act by iOS 14

by

A new feature in iOS 14 alerts users when apps read the clipboard, and it turns out some apps have been reading clipboard data excessively.

Image via Jeremy Burge

TikTok users who upgraded to ‌iOS 14‌, for example, quickly noticed constant alerts warning them that TikTok was accessing the clipboard every few seconds. After being caught, TikTok now says that it's removing the feature.


In a statement to The Telegraph, TikTok said that it accessed the clipboard to identify spammy behavior.

"Following the beta release of ‌iOS 14‌ on June 22, users saw notifications while using a number of popular apps.

"For TikTok, this was triggered by a feature designed to identify repetitive, spammy behavior. We have already submitted an updated version of the app to the App Store removing the anti-spam feature to eliminate any potential confusion.

"TikTok is committed to protecting users' privacy and being transparent about how our app works."

An update to remove the feature has already been submitted to the ‌App Store‌, and a download of the new update confirms that TikTok no longer appears to be accessing the clipboard.

TikTok did not say whether the feature would be removed from Android devices, nor whether clipboard data was ever stored or moved from user devices. Other apps have also been called out for reading the clipboard, including Starbucks, Overstock, AccuWeather, several news apps, and more.


Prior to when ‌iOS 14‌ was released, a pair of developers sounded an alarm letting users and Apple know that iPhone and iPad apps were quietly accessing the keyboard. Apple's new ‌iOS 14‌ feature appears to have been added in response, and apps are no longer able to read the clipboard without users knowing exactly what's going on.

‌iOS 14‌ is limited to developers at the current time, but Apple plans to release a public beta version next month ahead of the software's fall launch. Clipboard reporting is just one of the many new privacy features in ‌iOS 14‌, with a full list available in our iOS 14 roundup.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
WiiDSmoker
23 minutes ago at 04:08 pm
Exactly why I stay with Apple. Privacy is something they truly care about; to their core.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
zorinlynx
17 minutes ago at 04:14 pm
One question I have is why do apps have access to the clipboard AT ALL?

Shouldn't the clipboard only be used when you PASTE something? It seems absurd that there'd be an API for an app to grab the clipboard contents without permission, and yet apparently it's been the case all along.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
zorinlynx
22 minutes ago at 04:09 pm
If there were ever an app that needed to be booted from the app store for compromising user privacy, it's Tiktok. It's too bad it's gotten too popular and Apple can no longer give it the boot without massive backlash.

Tiktok is basically a ripoff of Vine. Why the HELL didn't Vine catch on, but Tiktok did? Sigh.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
now i see it
20 minutes ago at 04:10 pm
I keep a long litany of curse words always held in my clipboard
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
boss.king
16 minutes ago at 04:14 pm
If this was a legitimate anti-spam feature, why would they remove it? Oh, because it wasn't and TikTok is a slimey, ****** company.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
EDP4000
14 minutes ago at 04:16 pm
AFAIK almost every Chinese app does that, Weibo, WeChat, TikTok, Taobao... It's really great iOS has all those features.

On the other hand, Android users in China have to bear all the privacy issues all the time. Some apps even ask for permission to monitor user's phone call and texts. What if someone chooses not to give those apps the permissions? THEY STOP WORKING AND QUIT! That's insane!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

Phone Calls Will Finally Stop Taking Up the Entire Screen in iOS 14

Monday June 22, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today announced a small but long-awaited change being made in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: incoming phone and FaceTime calls will no longer take up the entire screen, providing for a much less disruptive experience. iOS 14 is available in beta for registered Apple developers today, with a public beta to follow next month. The software update will be released to all users with an iPhone 6s or ...
Read Full Article110 comments

WWDC 2020: Complete Transcript of Apple's Keynote with iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's first-ever all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, as well as an announcement about Apple's long-rumored transition of its Mac lineup from Intel processors to Apple-designed...
Read Full Article1303 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D27

Tuesday June 23, 2020 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the existing 2D15 firmware to 2D27. No details are available on what's included in the refreshed firmware at this time, but there have been ongoing complaints from AirPods Pro users about issues with Active Noise Cancellation and crackling or popping sounds. Apple is also adding a new spatial audio feature to the...
Read Full Article166 comments

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2020 in 13 Minutes

Monday June 22, 2020 3:57 pm PDT by
Today's digital WWDC keynote event was jam packed with announcements, with Apple debuting iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and, most notably, its work on custom-designed chips that will be used in Macs in the future. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. For those that didn't have a chance to watch the keynote event and don't want to spend two hours...
Read Full Article43 comments

First Arm-Based Macs to Be 13-Inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac, Launches Coming in Late 2020 or Early 2021

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today, agreeing with an earlier report from Bloomberg. Kuo says that the first Mac models to adopt Arm-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form factor, with Apple planning to launch the new models in the in fourth...
Read Full Article407 comments

First Look: See iOS 14 in Action With Home Screen Widgets, App Library, Subtle Call Alerts and More

Tuesday June 23, 2020 3:36 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled iOS 14, the newest version of the operating system designed for the iPhone, and we thought we'd go hands on with the new software to give MacRumors readers a sneak peek at all the features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 14 brings some useful new interface changes, including a revamped Home screen. Widgets have been redesigned, and for ...
Read Full Article84 comments

iOS 14 Announced With All-New Home Screen Design Featuring Widgets, App Library, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 14, which features an all-new home screen design with widgets and a new App Library view, plus much more. Widgets Widgets can be pinned in different sizes on any home screen page, providing useful information at a glance. Users can also create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses machine learning to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity....
Read Full Article127 comments

List of Macs Compatible With macOS Big Sur

Monday June 22, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed macOS Big Sur with redesigned interfaces such as the Dock and Notification Center, the addition of a Control Center, several improvements to core apps like Safari and Messages, and much more. macOS Big Sur is available in beta for registered Apple developers starting today, with a public beta to follow next month. The free software update will be released to all users...
Read Full Article187 comments

Leaker Predicts WWDC Details: A14, macOS Big Sur, Redesigned UI, iPadOS Improved Hand Writing

Sunday June 21, 2020 10:27 pm PDT by
In a last minute series of tweets, leaker L0vetodream has posted a number of last minute predictions about WWDC 2020. Apple's WWDC kicks off on Monday morning with a live stream. A previous series of rumors suggested we'd see no new hardware at WWDC, which @L0vetodream agrees with saying "There will be no hardware...
Read Full Article121 comments

iOS 14 Tidbits and Hidden Features: Privacy Updates, Emoji Picker, New Dark Sky Weather Forecasts and More

Monday June 22, 2020 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple today unveiled iOS 14 with major new features like widgets for the Home screen, App Clips, a new App Library view that shows you all of your apps at a glance, new @mentions and pinned chats in Messages, Maps updates, and more, but there are also tons of smaller changes and tweaks that went unmentioned. Below, we've rounded up many of the minor updates and feature changes that Apple has ...
Read Full Article74 comments