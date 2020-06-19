Apple TV+ Debuts New Documentary Film 'Dads' Ahead of Father's Day, Makes 'The Banker' Free to Stream

Apple TV+ today launched the new film "Dads," which is a documentary about fatherhood seen through the lens of six men from around the world. The movie features interviews, home-movie footage, viral videos, and testimonials from celebrities like Patton Oswalt, Judd Apatow, and Will Smith.



"Dads" is directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, and the film also includes interviews with her father Ron Howard, her late grandfather, and her brother. You can find "Dads" on ‌Apple TV‌+ on any device that supports the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

In other ‌Apple TV‌+ film news, Apple today made "The Banker" free for anyone to watch. This means that even if you aren't subscribed to ‌Apple TV‌+, as long as you have access to the TV app you can search for The Banker and watch it for free through June 30 (via Deadline).

"The Banker" premiered on ‌Apple TV‌+ back in March, and it follows the true story of businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, "who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream."

Apple has made "The Banker" free to stream in honor of Juneteenth. Additionally, one episode of the documentary series "Dear..." and a few select films like "The Hate U Give" and "Selma" remain free to watch in the ‌Apple TV‌ app or from iTunes.