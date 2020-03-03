In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
'The Banker' Film Premieres at National Civil Rights Museum Ahead of March 20 Debut on Apple TV+
Inspired by true events, Apple says "The Banker" centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who "devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream."
"The Banker" will premiere in select theaters in the U.S. on March 6, and will become available to stream on Apple TV+ on March 20.
Apple TV+ is accessible through Apple's TV app on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, as well as online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Apple says its TV app will be available on select Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year.