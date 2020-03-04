In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Previously Reliable Leaker CoinX Suggests New iMac and Mac Mini Models Are Coming Soon
Apple last refreshed its regular iMac lineup in March 2019 with up to 8-core 9th-gen Intel Core processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics options, while the Mac mini was last updated in October 2018 with up to 6-core 8th-gen Intel Core processors, USB-C ports, and a new Space Gray color option.
iMac and Mac mini rumors have been slim, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said a new iMac Pro will launch in the fourth quarter of 2020 with a Mini-LED backlit display. Apple has not updated the iMac Pro since it was first released in December 2017, a span of over 800 days, as noted in the MacRumors Buyer's Guide.
iMac/Mac mini 🔜— CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 4, 2020
March is a common month for Apple product refreshes. The updated iMac and Mac mini models could be announced in a press release at any time.
CoinX has an accurate track record, having previously leaked the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR names before anyone else, the "Pro" branding for iPhone 11 models, the 10.2-inch iPad and 10.5-inch iPad Air, and many other minor details about unreleased Apple products. It is unclear who runs the Twitter account.
I'd really like to see a Mac mini with accessible (and user-upgradable) internal storage & RAM. The RAM on the current one can be done but it's not as simple as spinning off the bottom anymore.
I'd also like a unicorn, as long as I'm wishing for things that I won't ever see.
Aren't we like two years too early for a Mac Mini refresh?
We're at what is essentially the average, according the MacRumors Buyer's Guide ('https://buyersguide.macrumors.com/#Mac_Mini'), but, yeah, I was going to say we are about 1000 days too early. I figured they'd roll with this one until 2022 at least.
That's my only complaint with my 2019 iMac. The Fusion SSD is much too small, and the paired HDD is much too slow.
please, please no more 5400 rpm drives being offered
