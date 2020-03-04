Previously Reliable Leaker CoinX Suggests New iMac and Mac Mini Models Are Coming Soon

Wednesday March 4, 2020 8:29 am PST by Joe Rossignol
New models of the iMac and Mac mini could be on the horizon, according to previously-reliable leaker CoinX. The cryptic tweet simply mentions the iMac and Mac mini next to a "soon" arrow emoji, with no further details shared.

Apple last refreshed its regular iMac lineup in March 2019 with up to 8-core 9th-gen Intel Core processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics options, while the Mac mini was last updated in October 2018 with up to 6-core 8th-gen Intel Core processors, USB-C ports, and a new Space Gray color option.


iMac and Mac mini rumors have been slim, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said a new iMac Pro will launch in the fourth quarter of 2020 with a Mini-LED backlit display. Apple has not updated the iMac Pro since it was first released in December 2017, a span of over 800 days, as noted in the MacRumors Buyer's Guide.


March is a common month for Apple product refreshes. The updated iMac and Mac mini models could be announced in a press release at any time.

CoinX has an accurate track record, having previously leaked the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR names before anyone else, the "Pro" branding for iPhone 11 models, the 10.2-inch iPad and 10.5-inch iPad Air, and many other minor details about unreleased Apple products. It is unclear who runs the Twitter account.

