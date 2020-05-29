Powerbeats Pro Debut in Four New Colors: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue

Following a couple of leaks in recent weeks, Beats today is officially announcing four new colors for its Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue. The new earphones will go on sale June 9 and sell for the same $249.95 price as the existing color options.



Aside from the colors, the new ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ models are otherwise identical to the original Powerbeats Pro, offering up to nine hours of listening time with the charging case bringing the total listening time to over 24 hours. A five-minute Fast Fuel charging feature gives you up to an hour and a half of playback time.

As with every other recent Beats and AirPods product, the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ include Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, seamless switching between devices via iCloud, and "Hey Siri" functionality.



Designed with a sports focus, ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ offer IPX4 sweat and water resistance, so you can use them in the gym without worry. You should avoid submerging them in water, although the original models stood up to splashes, brief submersion, and even more extended dunking in our testing.

‌Powerbeats Pro‌ include on-ear volume and track controls on each earbud, and adjustable earhooks help secure the earphones during vigorous workouts. Four sizes of eartips are included to maximize comfort and provide a good seal in the ear, although the earphones don't offer any active noise cancellation.



The ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ charging case is considerably larger than the case for the ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro, primarily due to the larger design of the earphones themselves. The case also charges solely through a Lightning port and does not charge wirelessly, though a Lightning to USB-A cable is included.