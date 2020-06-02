Safari in iOS and iPadOS 14 Might Include Built-In Translator, Full Apple Pencil Support

Apple is planning to add a built-in language translation feature and full Apple Pencil support to Safari in iOS and iPadOS 14, according to details found in a leaked version of iOS 14 by 9to5Mac.



Safari's built-in translation feature would allow users to translate web pages without using a third-party app or service. If such a feature comes to ‌iOS 14‌, we can probably also count on it coming to the next-generation version of macOS as well.

The code suggests the translation option will be available for each website that's visited, but an automatic translation feature will also be able to be turned on, similar to Chrome's automatic translation. Apple also appears to be testing translation options for other apps, such as the App Store, allowing users to do things like read reviews in other languages.

Apple's translations are powered by the Neural Engine and may work with or without an internet connection.

As for the ‌Apple Pencil‌, Apple may be planning to add full support for ‌Apple Pencil‌ input on websites, which would allow it to be used for drawing and marking up. This feature would be limited to ‌iPadOS‌ 14 as the ‌Apple Pencil‌ does not work on iPhones.

Earlier this year, MacRumors discovered new PencilKit features that will allow users to handwrite text in any text input field using the ‌Apple Pencil‌, with the handwritten content then converted into standard text.

The code also indicates Apple is working on a kind of "Magic Fill" feature that will let users draw a general shape in an app and have it filled in by the operating system.

The leaked version of ‌iOS 14‌ that's been floating around the internet is an early version of the software and it's not clear if Apple's development plans have changed or if some features might be delayed due to the global health crisis.

We'll find out what we can expect in ‌iOS 14‌ on June 22, which is when Apple's virtual WWDC event is set to kick off.