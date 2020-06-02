Deals: Apple's 32GB iPad With Cellular Support Drops to $379.99 ($79 Off) in Newest Tablet Sales

There are a few iPad deals going on this week, including sales on the 10.2-inch iPad, 2018 iPad Pro, and a few iPad-related accessories.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, you can get the 32GB cellular 10.2-inch iPad for $379.99, down from $459.00 on Amazon. This sale is the best price for the 2019 iPad that we've tracked to date.

This same sale can be found on Best Buy. Additionally, Best Buy also has the 128GB cellular model on sale for $459.99, down from $559.00, which is another lowest-ever price.

One of the best sales for the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018 is happening on Tiger Direct. There, you can get the 512GB Wi-Fi tablet for $829.99, down from $1,149.00. This is $30 off from the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model of the iPad Pro.

For the new 2020 11-inch iPad Pro, Tiger Direct has these models on sale:

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018, you'll find the best price on the 512GB Wi-Fi model at Tiger Direct. This device is available for $899.00, down from $1,349.00. At $450 off, this is the best price we've ever seen for a new model of this iPad Pro.

We've also tracked discounts on these iPad Pro accessories:

