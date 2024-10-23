Astropad Launches 'Bookcase' for Turning an iPhone Into an E-Reader

Astropad, known for the Luna Display, Rock Paper Pencil, and Astropad Studio app, today launched a new accessory called Bookcase. Bookcase adds handles to the iPhone or another smartphone to make the device more comfortable to hold when reading.



With Bookcase, Astropad is aiming to turn the ‌iPhone‌ into an e-reader. The accessory provides a more ergonomic grip for long reading sessions, and holding the ‌iPhone‌ doesn't block part of the display.

The Bookcase is adjustable so it is able to work with almost all modern ‌iPhone‌ and Android smartphones, plus it comes with a companion app to create Shortcuts to launch reading apps automatically. With the Shortcut, a reading app can be set to open up whenever the ‌iPhone‌ is put into Bookcase thanks to an included NFC tag.

With the ‌iPhone‌ 12 and later, the ‌iPhone‌ secures to the Bookcase using MagSafe. For older iPhones, there's an included ‌MagSafe‌ conversion kit. Bookcase can be used with MagSafe-compatible ‌iPhone‌ cases.

According to Astropad, Bookcase is ideal for commutes, lunch breaks, bedtime, and more, and it replaces the need to purchase an e-reader when the ‌iPhone‌ already offers the same general functionality.

Bookcase can be purchased from the Astropad website for $40.