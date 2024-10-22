Gurman: 'M4 Mac Launch' is 'Next Week'

Just a few hours after claiming that the first Macs with M4 chips are launching "very soon," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has followed up with a slightly more specific timeframe. In his latest social media post today, he said an "M4 Mac launch" is on Apple's schedule for next week, but he did not mention a specific day.

A concept of a plan of a smaller Mac mini with front-facing USB-C ports A concept of a plan of a smaller Mac mini with front-facing USB-C ports

"Busy week for Apple next week: Apple Intelligence on Monday, then M4 Mac launch, then earnings results on Thursday," he posted.

In another social media post today, Gurman said that Apple is inviting journalists and content creators to a hands-on experience in Los Angeles next Wednesday, and he believes this means the new Macs would need to be announced before then.

In another twist, leaker Sonny Dickson today claimed that he heard the new Mac mini with five USB-C ports might launch this week instead. Dickson has revealed some accurate details about upcoming Apple products through leaked cases and dummy models, but some of his hardware-related claims have proven to be inaccurate.

In any case, it looks like Apple will announce the first Macs with M4 chips in around a week from now at the latest, based on these latest claims. It's still not entirely clear if the announcements will be part of an online event, like the "Scary Fast" event on October 30 last year, or if the products will be announced in press releases on the Apple Newsroom website only. There is still time left in October for Apple to invite the media to watch an online event, but the window for that is gradually coming to a close. We'll see!

Here is everything that Apple is likely to announce in the coming days:



An entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, and an additional Thunderbolt port compared to the current model

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chip options

An updated iMac with the M4 chip

A new Mac mini with a smaller Apple TV-like design, two front-facing USB-C ports, and M4 and M4 Pro chip options

USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard accessories

The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip allegedly leaked in a few unboxing videos earlier this month, and it was shown to be a November 2024 model in those videos. If the videos are legitimate, that means the first Macs with M4 chips might not arrive to customers until next month, even if they are announced within the next week or so.