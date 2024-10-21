18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

by

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.1 on Monday, October 28, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks the first significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls coming, too.

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18
While not all Apple Intelligence features will be available immediately, iOS 18.1 introduces several enhancements that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've listed 18 new things your ‌iPhone‌ will be able to do when the update rolls out later this month.

Reset Your Control Center

control center
With iOS 18, Apple made the Control Center thoroughly customizable, but there's no way to roll back your changes if things get messy. Fortunately, iOS 18.1 introduces a simple way to start fresh. In Settings ➝ Control Center, you'll find a new option to reset your Control Center to its default layout. This feature is perfect if you've made too many customizations and want to return to a clean slate without manually rearranging everything.

More Control Center Buttons

ios 18 1 control center connectivity
Apple has introduced new individual toggles for Satellite and AirDrop in the Control Center, allowing users to add them as separate buttons to their Control Center configurations for the first time. Previously, both features were only available through the combined Connectivity control.

Take Selfies With Camera Control

iphone 16 selfie camera control
Camera Control gets a selfie upgrade in iOS 18.1. Now, you can switch to the front-facing camera without touching your screen. Simply open the Camera app with a press of the Camera Control button, then swipe on the button to cycle through lens options. Look for the person icon at the top to activate the selfie camera, making it easier to capture that perfect self-portrait.

Share ‌Apple Music‌ Songs on TikTok

ios 18 1 share song tiktok
Apple Music now has an option to share ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ songs directly on TikTok. To do so, tap on Share Song and then choose TikTok from the list of apps.

Sleep Apnea Detection

sleep apnea detection apple watch
iOS 18.1 adds support for sleep apnea detection and breathing disturbances readings on Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. After updating to iOS 18.1, you can enable sleep apnea alerts in the Health app by searching for Breathing Disturbances. Notifications won't be sent until the Apple Watch has gathered at least 10 days of data, with analysis occurring every 30 days. Note that data collection for sleep apnea and breathing disturbances only begins after the update is installed and alerts are activated.

Proofread Your Text

notes
Embarrassing typos could be a thing of the past. iOS 18.1's new Writing Tools feature includes a powerful proofreading function. It not only checks for spelling and grammar errors but also suggests improvements in word choice and sentence structure. You can accept all suggestions with a single tap or review them one by one, complete with explanations.

Rewrite Your Text

notes
Need to change the tone of your message? The new Rewrite tool is capable of doing just that. Whether you want your text to sound more friendly, professional, or concise, this feature can adjust your writing style without altering the core content. It's like having a personal editor at your fingertips, helping you communicate more effectively in any situation.

Summarize Long Emails

mail
If you frequently suffer from inbox overload, this should be a welcome feature. When you receive a lengthy email, you'll now see a "Summarize" button that lets Apple Intelligence create a concise overview. Choose from options like a brief paragraph, key points, or even a bulleted list. This tool makes it easier to quickly grasp the essence of important messages without reading every word. Plus, your inbox now displays a brief AI-generated summary instead of the first few lines of each email, helping you prioritize your responses more efficiently.

Answer Apple Product Questions

siri
Your ‌iPhone‌ becomes a knowledgeable Apple expert with iOS 18.1. ‌Siri‌ can now tap into a vast database of product information, helping you understand device features, locate settings, and even provide tutorials on how to complete tasks. It's like having Apple Support built right into your device, available whenever you need it.

Offer Smart Replies to Emails and Messages

ios 18 1 messages smart reply
Communication gets a boost with Smart Reply in iOS 18.1. When you receive an email or message, your ‌iPhone‌ will analyze the content and suggest contextually relevant responses. These quick-tap options make it easy to reply promptly and appropriately, saving you time and effort in your daily correspondence.

Summarize Multiple Message Notifications

messages
Catching up on group chats is set to get a lot easier. iOS 18.1 can summarize multiple message notifications on your Lock Screen, giving you a quick overview without the need to open the app. This feature helps you stay on top of conversations without getting overwhelmed by notification overload.

Create Memory Movies From a Short Description

ios 18 1 memory maker
Relive your favorite moments with ease using the new Memory Movie feature. Simply provide a description like "My cat in 2024" or "Orlando in the summer," and your ‌iPhone‌ will automatically select relevant photos and choose appropriate music. You can further customize the mood and add specific scenes, turning your memories into beautiful short films with minimal effort.

Remove Unwanted Objects From Photos

iOS 18 Photos Clean Up Feature 1
Perfect your photos with the new Clean Up tool. This feature allows you to easily remove unwanted objects from your images. Whether it's a photobomber or a distracting element in the background, you can now tap, circle, or brush over the object to make it disappear. The tool is smart enough to preserve important elements, ensuring your main subjects remain intact.

Summarize Your Audio Transcripts

notes
Turn long recordings into digestible content with the new transcription feature. When you record audio in apps like Notes, your ‌iPhone‌ can now provide a transcript along with a summary. This is particularly useful for capturing and distilling information from lectures, meetings, or interviews, making it easier to review and share key points.

Reduce Your Interruptions

notifications
Take control of your notifications with the new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode. This intelligent feature filters your alerts, showing you only the most important notifications that require immediate attention. It should come in handy for when you need to concentrate but don't want to miss crucial information.

Record Your Phone Calls

ios 18 1 call recording 1
iOS 18.1 introduces Phone call recording. During a call, you'll see a record button in the upper left corner of the display. Tap it, and after notifying all participants, the call will be recorded. These recordings are stored in the Notes app, where you can access transcripts and AI-generated summaries, making it easy to review important conversations.

Summarize Web Articles

ios 18 1 safari summarize
Reading long articles is about to get easier with this Safari improvement. When using Reader Mode, you can now tap a button to have Apple Intelligence summarize the article for you. This feature quickly distills the main points, allowing you to grasp the essence of the content without reading every word.

Generate Apple Intelligence Reports

ios 18 1 apple intelligence report
If you're curious about how Apple Intelligence is working on your device, iOS 18.1 offers transparency through the new Apple Intelligence Report. Found in the Privacy & Security section of the Settings app, this feature allows you to export your Apple Intelligence data. It requires Face ID authentication, ensuring your privacy is protected while providing insight into how AI is enhancing your ‌iPhone‌ experience.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Tag: Apple Intelligence
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

iphone 16 pro max

iPhone 16 Users Complain About Excessive iOS 18 Battery Drain

Thursday October 17, 2024 4:06 pm PDT by
Some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users have been experiencing excessive and unexplainable battery drain, according to complaints on Reddit, the Apple Support Communities, and the MacRumors forums. While many of the reports are from iPhone 16 users, older iPhones running iOS 18 may also be experiencing battery life issues. There is a long-running iOS 18 battery life complaint thread on MacRumo...
Read Full Article260 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

All-New 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Feature Single 48MP Rear Camera, 8GB of RAM, and More

Friday October 18, 2024 11:26 am PDT by
In recent months, several credible sources have claimed that Apple plans to release a redesigned, significantly thinner iPhone 17 model next year. The device's name is not yet known, so we are referring to it as the "iPhone 17 Air" for now. There have been conflicting rumors about the design and specifications for the device, but most sources have agreed that it will have around a 6.6-inch...
Read Full Article118 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M4 Macs Feature

Will Apple Release M4 Macs Soon? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Friday October 18, 2024 1:45 am PDT by
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but we are still waiting for official confirmation that the company has similar plans this year. We're well into October now, and if Apple plans to announce new Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. It's been 225+ days since Apple released a new Mac, the last being M3 versions of the ...
Read Full Article54 comments
ipad mini 7 apple intelligence a17 pro feature

iPad Mini 7 Benchmarks Confirm 8GB RAM, 5-Core GPU's Slower Speeds

Friday October 18, 2024 5:20 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini has now appeared on Geekbench, confirming that it has 8GB of memory and revealing how the 5-core GPU version of the A17 Pro chip performs. The new iPad mini, identified as iPad 16,2 on the Geekbench database, includes the same A17 Pro SoC first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro series last year. The six-core chip is clocked at 3.78 GHz, which matches the...
Read Full Article143 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

iPhone 16 Pro Bug Causing Random Freezing and Restarts

Friday October 18, 2024 2:16 pm PDT by
There appears to be a bug with some iPhone 16 models that is causing random restarts, according to complaints on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and the Apple Support Communities. Affected users are seeing their iPhones freeze unexpectedly and then reboot. Reports about the issue have been ongoing since the iPhone 16 models first launched in September, and have continued to this week. The iOS...
Read Full Article220 comments
ipad mini 7 feature

iPad Mini 7 Has Display Hardware Changes That Likely Fix Jelly Scrolling

Friday October 18, 2024 12:45 pm PDT by
One of the main complaints about the prior-generation iPad mini 6 was "jelly scrolling" or screen tearing, and it sounds like it's a problem that Apple may have addressed with hardware updates to the iPad mini 7 display. In the most recent episode of the Six Colors Podcast, Jason Snell and Dan Moren discussed the new iPad mini 7, and shared some information about the display. Snell said that ...
Read Full Article106 comments
top stories 19oct2024

Top Stories: New iPad Mini, Upcoming Mac Updates, and More

Saturday October 19, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
The first of a number of imminent Apple product updates arrived this week with the seventh-generation iPad mini, but what else is still in store and when can we expect to see them? On the software side, the public release of iOS 18.1 and related updates with the first Apple Intelligence features is drawing ever closer, and we can expect more of those features to arrive with iOS 18.2 before...
Read Full Article35 comments
iphone 16 pro design cameras

iPhone 17 Pro Models Again Rumored to Feature 48MP Telephoto Camera, 12GB of RAM, and More

Friday October 18, 2024 12:03 pm PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro models are still nearly a year away from launching, analyst Jeff Pu has already outlined his expectations for the devices. In a research note with investment bank Haitong International this week, Pu reiterated his previous claim that both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 48-megapixel Telephoto rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera. Both the ...
Read Full Article88 comments

Top Rated Comments

ShadowJamie Avatar
ShadowJamie
2 minutes ago at 01:59 am
A lot of summarization.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments