Apple's 'AirPods Studio' Over-Ear Headphones Have Reportedly Kicked Off Production

We've been hearing quite a bit recently about Apple's long-rumored over-ear headphones, said to be called "AirPods Studio," and it looks like a launch may be coming in the relatively near future.

Artist mockup based on Beats Studio3

As Apple is likely to accelerate dropping its wired earphones, the vendor will resume normal shipments for AirPods 2 in the second half of the year and its new over-ear headphones, dubbed ‌AirPods Studio‌, has also kicked off production, all securing growth momentum for rigid-flex boards suppliers for the devices, including Unitech Printed Circuit Board and Compeq Manufacturing, the sources said.

Rumors have generally suggested a summer or fall launch for ‌AirPods Studio‌, with a report earlier this week claiming that suppliers in Vietnam will begin shipments to Apple in June or July , but a new report from Taiwanese site DigiTimes indicates that production on the new headphones is already underway.

The mention comes in a larger story about circuit board suppliers for the whole ‌AirPods‌ lineup and doesn't include any further details on the ‌AirPods Studio‌, but it certainly looks like a launch is coming sooner rather than later.

Apple's virtual Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off exactly one month from today, could be a good opportunity to introduce the new headphones, although they are not necessarily a developer-focused product and so Apple may opt for a separate launch so as to not distract from the focus of the event.

Among the ‌AirPods Studio‌ details revealed in recent rumors are a $349 price point matching the Beats Studio3 pricing, a pair of models in premium leather-like and more breathable fitness-friendly fabrics, ear and headband padding that attaches magnetically for easy swapping, and embedded sensors for head and neck detection and automatically routing left and right audio channels to the appropriate earcups regardless of which way the headphones are worn.