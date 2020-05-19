Over-Ear 'AirPods Studio' Will Reportedly Be Assembled in Vietnam in Mid 2020

Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple's rumored over-ear headphones will enter mass production in mid 2020. A report from The Information today corroborates this timeframe, noting that suppliers Goertek and Luxshare will assemble at least a portion of the headphones in Vietnam and begin shipments to Apple in June or July.



As previously rumored, the report claims that the headphones will feature noise cancellation. Apple already sells over-ear Beats Studio3 with noise cancellation, but leaker Jon Prosser recently claimed that the new headphones will be branded as AirPods Studio.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple has tested at least two versions of the headphones, including a "premium version with leather-like fabrics" and a "fitness-focused model that uses lighter, breathable materials with small perforations," adding that at least one version could feature magnetically swappable parts.

Prosser has claimed that the AirPods Studio will retail for $349, with an announcement expected as early as WWDC next month.