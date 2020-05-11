Apple's 'AirPods Studio' Headphones May Feature Head and Neck Detection and Equalizer Settings
Apple's upcoming high-end over-ear headphones (tentatively called AirPods Studio) could have a head and neck detection feature that's similar to the ear detection feature in the AirPods and AirPods Pro, according to a new report from 9to5Mac that cites people familiar with Apple's plans.
In the AirPods and AirPods Pro, ear detection is designed to stop a song when the AirPods or removed, pause a song when a single AirPod is removed, or play a song when the removed AirPod is put back in the ear.
AirPods Studio will have similar sensors that will detect whether the headphones are on the head or the neck, presumably playing or pausing content when the headphones are worn on the head. When on the neck, the sensor could keep the music paused.
Another sensor will detect left and right ears for routing the audio channels, which means there will be no right or wrong side for wearing the AirPods Studio. Pairing the AirPods Studio with a Mac or iOS device will unlock custom equalizer settings with low, medium, and high frequency adjustments available.
Prior rumors have suggested Apple's high-end over-ear headphones will feature Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode much like the current AirPods Pro, and an April report from Bloomberg indicated the headphones will have interchangeable ear pads and headband padding allowing for customization.
Apple may also sell the headphones in multiple materials, including a premium version with leather-like fabrics and a fitness-focused model with liter, more breathable materials.
A rumor from this weekend said that Apple could price the high-end over-ear headphones at $349, and that the name could be "AirPods Studio."
Define “audiophile”. HomePod and the Macbook Pro have best-in-class sound.
Apple is not an “audiophile” company but they have an extensive, solid track record of getting the details around sound output extremely “right”. From the extremely low output impedance of their mobile devices headphone jacks to the amazing performance of the $10 lightning to 3.5mm adapter, to the performance of the Homepod or the Airpod pros today. As an audio enthusiast for decades, when Apple does audio, I listen.
Remember the iPod HiFi speaker? Steve said that was all we needed....
How many years ago was that? HomePod. Macbook Pro. Beats. Airpod Pro. What are the chances it worse than their recent successes?
Remember the iPod HiFi speaker? Steve said that was all we needed....
This isn't really that far out of line with premium noise canceling over ear headphones is it? Especially considering the H1/iCloud/Apple premium.
$350 for a pair of Bluetooth headphones? Seriously? That's more than my near-field monitors cost me. A good pair of recording headphones is O($70), or O($140) for high-isolation headphones that I can use for tracking, or while drumming. At $350, it would have to also do my laundry.