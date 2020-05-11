Apple's 'AirPods Studio' Headphones May Feature Head and Neck Detection and Equalizer Settings

Apple's upcoming high-end over-ear headphones (tentatively called AirPods Studio) could have a head and neck detection feature that's similar to the ear detection feature in the ‌AirPods‌ and AirPods Pro, according to a new report from 9to5Mac that cites people familiar with Apple's plans.



In the ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌, ear detection is designed to stop a song when the ‌AirPods‌ or removed, pause a song when a single AirPod is removed, or play a song when the removed AirPod is put back in the ear.

‌AirPods‌ Studio will have similar sensors that will detect whether the headphones are on the head or the neck, presumably playing or pausing content when the headphones are worn on the head. When on the neck, the sensor could keep the music paused.

Another sensor will detect left and right ears for routing the audio channels, which means there will be no right or wrong side for wearing the ‌AirPods‌ Studio. Pairing the ‌AirPods‌ Studio with a Mac or iOS device will unlock custom equalizer settings with low, medium, and high frequency adjustments available.

Prior rumors have suggested Apple's high-end over-ear headphones will feature Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode much like the current ‌AirPods Pro‌, and an April report from Bloomberg indicated the headphones will have interchangeable ear pads and headband padding allowing for customization.

Apple may also sell the headphones in multiple materials, including a premium version with leather-like fabrics and a fitness-focused model with liter, more breathable materials.

A rumor from this weekend said that Apple could price the high-end over-ear headphones at $349, and that the name could be "‌AirPods‌ Studio."