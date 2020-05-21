Samsung's New Outdoor 'Terrace' Smart TV Supports Apple TV App and AirPlay 2

Samsung today announced the launch of a new "Terrace" 4K TV, which is designed to be used outdoors. The Terrace features an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, so it's able to hold up to light water exposure.



Like most newly released Samsung TVs, the Terrace TV includes support for the Apple TV app, which allows users to access ‌Apple TV‌ content like iTunes movies and TV shows, and ‌Apple TV‌+. It also supports AirPlay 2, allowing it to interface with other ‌AirPlay‌ 2 devices, and Apple Music is available.



The Terrace offers a brightness level of 2,000 nits, so it works even when it's bright and sunny outside. Samsung says the TV is ideal for sports fans with a 4K resolution and a high motion rate of MR240. There's an optional Terrace Soundbar that offers dynamic sound, and it supports Bixby, Alexa, and soon, it will work with Google Assistant.



Pricing on the Terrace TV starts at $5,000 for the 65-inch model, with a 75-inch option available for $6,500. There's also supposed to be a 55-inch model, but it is not yet available for purchase. Pre-orders can be made on Samsung's website.