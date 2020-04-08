HBO GO and HBO NOW Will No Longer Be Available on 2nd and 3rd Gen Apple TVs Starting April 30

HBO today announced that its HBO GO and HBO NOW streaming services will no longer be available on second-generation and third-generation Apple TV models starting April 30, 2020.



In a support document on its website, HBO says this change is being made "in order to provide the best streaming experience":

In order to provide the best streaming experience, we need to make some changes to our supported devices list. Starting on April 30, 2020, HBO GO will no longer be available on the Apple TV (2nd and 3rd generation). Not sure which Apple TV you have? Identify your Apple TV model If Apple TV was your primary streaming device, here are some other ways to stream HBO GO on your TV: - Stream HBO GO using another streaming player or a game console. For a list of supported devices, see Supported devices.

- Use AirPlay to stream HBO GO to your Apple TV.

- Use an HDMI cable to connect your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV.

- Use Chromecast to cast HBO GO from your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV.

There is an identical notice for HBO NOW.

HBO's announcement comes just as a number of third-generation Apple TV users have also been struggling with accessing YouTube content.