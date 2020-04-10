HBO Pushes Back Removal of HBO GO and HBO NOW Apps from Older Apple TVs

On Wednesday, HBO announced that HBO GO and HBO NOW would no longer be available on the second and third generation Apple TV models from April 30, 2020. The company has now extended this deadline, and will remove HBO NOW from these platforms on May 15, 2020 and HBO GO will remain available for "a few additional months."



Speaking to Engadget, an HBO spokesperson described the decision to remove these streaming services from older ‌Apple TV‌ models as a "business-as-usual device deprecation that was planned several months ago." The company hopes that the extended deadline provides people with enough time to upgrade their ‌Apple TV‌ models and otherwise prepare for the day they are removed.

HBO GO and HBO NOW will remain functional on the newest ‌Apple TV‌ HD and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K platforms, which range from about $149.00 to $169.00 at this time. There are numerous shows and movies that can be streamed for free on HBO GO and HBO NOW as well, including Silicon Valley, Succession, The Wire, and more.