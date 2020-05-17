Guides
App Recap: 'Usage' System Activity, 'Backdrops' Wallpapers, and Major App Updates

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted two apps worth checking out. We've also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week.


Apps to Check Out

  • Usage: System Activity & Info (iOS, Free) - Although not a particularly new app, Usage recently received a major update with version 3.0 in which the app was completely redesigned using SwiftUI. Complete with a sleek and modern design, Usage now features both an extended functionality with device and battery information and deeper, more detailed view of metrics.The app creates metrics based on network activity, connection speed, data usage, and more. Usage also allows users to customize the app to their own likings through six different color options, options to order the various metrics, and four customizable today widget options. Usage is free to download and features no ads, but users looking for the most functionality can purchase the app's compare feature for $1.99, which provides a detailed hardware breakdown of your device and allows you to compare it with any other iPhone. It is also worth pointing out that users can unlock the premium compare feature for one day by simply sharing the app!
  • Backdrops (iOS, Free) - Backdrops is a new wallpaper app that features original, high quality designs by the Backdrops team. The app features a wide variety of different wallpapers themes including abstract, scenery, geometric, dark AMOLED friendly, and more. Users can also upload and submit their own wallpapers to be featured in the Community tab. Although free to download, the app does feature a Backdrops Pro in-app purchase for $3.99 which removes ads and unlocks exclusive wallpaper collections. Backdrops also supports Sign in With Apple, so users who sign up for an account using an Apple ID have the option to mask their personal email address.

App Updates

  • Apple Store - The Apple Store app was revamped this week with Dark Mode support. Apple has continued to add ‌Dark Mode‌ support to all of its apps after first introducing the feature in iOS and iPadOS 13.
  • Logic Pro X (Mac) - Apple this week released Logic Pro X version 10.5 with a new Live Loops feature first introduced in GarageBand for iPhone and iPad, a completely redesigned sampling workflow, new beat-making tools, and many other new features. In addition, the app received several performance improvements, and Apple has referred to the new update as being the "biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X."
  • Microsoft Word and PowerPoint (iPad) - Microsoft this week updated its Word and PowerPoint apps with Split View, which now allows users to open two documents simultaneously side-by-side. Split View can be accessed by touching and holding on a document in any file view and then dragging it to the left or right side of the screen.
  • Norbyte (iOS) - Developer Norbyte this week updated its painting apps HuePaint and iPastels with support for Apple's universal purchases feature, so buying the app once will allow you to have access to it across all of your devices.
  • Slack (iOS) - The Slack iPhone app this week was updated with both a redesigned interface and a new navigation bar. In addition to these new features, some of the app's swiping gestures have improved.
  • Spark - The Spark email app this week received an update with full mouse and trackpad support for iPadOS. In addition, users who participate in Spark for Teams are now able to react to emails and chats of shared conversations with emojis.
  • Spotify - Spotify this week updated its app with a new Group Session feature, which allows two or more Premium users in the same location to share control over the music that's being played. The new feature can be used after the person in charge taps the Connect menu in the bottom left corner of the Play screen which shares the scannable QR code with additional users. Once connected, participants can play, pause, skip, and select tracks to add to the queue with Spotify's controls.
  • Twitter - Twitter this week announced a new feature that makes it easier for users to recognize retweets with comments. On Twitter's iPhone and iPad apps, all retweets with comments are now shown in a list that can be accessed by tapping on a tweet and then choosing the "Retweets" option.

Kuo: Apple Glasses to Launch in 2022 at Earliest, New 10.8-Inch iPad and 9-Inch iPad Mini Coming in 2020/2021

Thursday May 14, 2020 9:40 am PDT by
Apple has long been rumored to be working on some kind of augmented reality headset, and in a new note to investors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expects the Apple Glasses to launch in 2022 at the earliest. Taiwanese site DigiTimes also recently said that Apple's AR glasses could launch by 2022 as suppliers work to ramp up development, and The Information has also suggested a 2022 ...
HomePod 'Sold Out' on Apple's Online Store [Updated]

Thursday May 14, 2020 6:41 pm PDT by
Apple's $299 HomePod is no longer able to be purchased from the online store because it's been out of stock since this morning. Both the white and space gray versions of the HomePod are currently listed as "Sold Out" on Apple's website, perhaps due to supply chain issues. There's no word on when the HomePod might be back in stock from Apple, but customers who want to purchase one can...
Leaker: Apple to Launch New Low-Cost iPad This Year With A12 Chip

Friday May 15, 2020 3:02 am PDT by
Apple's eighth-generation iPad will arrive this year and feature an A12 chip, according to an anonymous Twitter account with a thus-far proven track record for forthcoming Apple product leaks. Apple's seventh-generation iPad, introduced in September 2019, was an iterative update to the sixth-generation low-cost iPad, with a larger 10.2-inch display and support for new accessories. However,...
Apple's Plan to Pay $500 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over 'Secretly Throttling' Older iPhones Gets Preliminary Approval

Friday May 15, 2020 2:44 pm PDT by
Apple in March agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the company of "secretly throttling" older iPhone models, and now the settlement has been preliminarily approved by a judge. According to Law360, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in a Zoom hearing provided preliminary approval but said that he wants to extend the final approval deadlines due to the...
Comparing the 13-Inch MacBook Pro to the MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Tuesday May 12, 2020 2:26 pm PDT by
In the last two months, Apple has refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, all of which have similarities in performance and functionality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest video, we went hands-on with all three of Apple's new machines for a detailed performance comparison to give MacRumors readers some...
Apple Updates Second-Generation AirPods Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 12, 2020 11:53 am PDT by
A week after releasing a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, Apple has pushed the same firmware to the second-generation AirPods, updating them from the previous 2A364 firmware to the new 2D15 firmware. Apple didn't make it clear what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, and AirPods Pro owners had mixed reactions to the update, with some saying that it improved Active Noise...
Chrome to Block Battery-Sucking Ads in August Update

Thursday May 14, 2020 4:34 pm PDT by
Chrome plans to start blocking resource-heavy ads that drain a lot of battery in August, Google announced today on its Chromium blog (via VentureBeat). Chrome will block ads that mine cryptocurrency, are badly programmed, or are unoptimized for network usage.We have recently discovered that a fraction of a percent of ads consume a disproportionate share of device resources, such as battery and...
Deals: B&H Photo Offering Discounts on MacBook Pro, 2018 iPad Pro, and Mac Pro in New Sale

Thursday May 14, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
B&H Photo has a new series of specials on Apple devices going on today, including sales on MacBook Pro, 2018 iPad Pro, and the Mac Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Low prices on the MacBook Pro start at $1,149.00 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro ...
Apple Glasses Could Be Unveiled in Mid 2021 and Made Available to Order in 2022

Friday May 15, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
Apple plans to introduce its widely rumored augmented reality glasses in March or June of 2021, according to leaker Jon Prosser. Yesterday, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the Apple Glasses will launch in 2022 at the earliest, so it is possible that Apple unveils the glasses in 2021 and releases them in 2022. This would be consistent with the original Apple Watch, which was...
Top Stories: 10.8-Inch iPad, Apple Glasses, AirPods Studio, iPhone 12, and 14-Inch MacBook Pro Rumors

Saturday May 16, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
With Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro now out the door and there still being about six weeks until WWDC, much of the Apple news this week focused on rumors. We heard new information about larger displays for Apple's cheaper iPad models, the so-called Apple Glasses, and Apple's high-end "AirPods Studio" headphones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Other rumors...
