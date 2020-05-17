App Recap: 'Usage' System Activity, 'Backdrops' Wallpapers, and Major App Updates

Thursday May 14, 2020 6:41 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Apple's $299 HomePod is no longer able to be purchased from the online store because it's been out of stock since this morning. Both the white and space gray versions of the HomePod are currently listed as "Sold Out" on Apple's website, perhaps due to supply chain issues. There's no word on when the HomePod might be back in stock from Apple, but customers who want to purchase one can...