Logic Pro X 10.5 Released With Live Loops, New Beat-Making Tools, and More

Apple today announced it has released Logic Pro X version 10.5 with a new Live Loops feature first introduced in GarageBand for iPhone and iPad, a completely redesigned sampling workflow, new beat-making tools, and much more.



Live Loops allows users to organize loops, samples, and recordings into a new musical grid. From there, tracks can be further refined using all of the professional production features in Logic Pro X.

A free companion app called Logic Remote allows users to pair an iPhone or iPad with their Mac to control and perform Logic Pro X features and instruments. Logic Remote is receiving a major update today to allow triggering of sounds in Live Loops, browsing and adding loops, and applying Remix FX to a session. The app is free on the App Store.



Logic Pro X has also received performance improvements, over 2,500 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres, and more, with Apple referring to version 10.5 as the "biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X."

The full release notes:

Live Loops • Compose music by arranging and triggering cells in a grid using loops, samples, and your recordings

• Perform and capture freeform arrangement ideas into the tracks area

• Add Remix FX to perform creative effects like filters, gates, repeaters, and bitcrusher

• Use Logic Remote on your iPad or iPhone to perform Live Loops and Remix FX using Multi-Touch gestures to trigger several loops or effects simultaneously Sampler • Create and edit sophisticated multi-sampled instruments using a drag and drop workflow

• New modern design provides synthesis, mapping, and zone editing in a single window interface

• Integrated zone editor offers detailed control over start, end and loop points

• Mapping editor enables fast and flexible assignment of samples across the keyboard

• Flex Time has been integrated into Sampler allowing sounds to be played at the same length, regardless of pitch

• Auto Sampler automates the process of converting MIDI-enabled hardware and software instruments into Sampler instruments

• Supports all existing EXS24 instruments Quick Sampler • Import a single audio file to instantly build a playable sampled instrument

• Quick Sampler automatically identifies the root note, optimal loop points, and matches your project tempo

• Use Slice mode to chop a vocal or drum sample into multiple slices that can be triggered on a keyboard

• Record live samples using a microphone, external hardware, or from any track or bus Drum Machine Designer • Use Drum Machine Designer to build custom drum kits by dragging and organizing samples

• Directly access Quick Sampler or Drum Synth controls on any pad

• Easily assign any instrument or third-party plug-in to a pad

• Perform any sound chromatically to create bass lines or other melodic parts Step Sequencer • Build your own beats, melodies and effect automation using an interface inspired by classic drum machine workflows

• Create and edit patterns with discrete control over velocity, repeat, chance, offset, step rate, skip and tie for each row

• Use any patch as a sound source, including custom kits made with Quick Sampler and Drum Machine Designer

• Includes a library of over 150 rhythmic and melodic patterns More Content • Over 2,500 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres covering modern and classic hip-hop, electro house, reggaeton, future bass, techno, and transition effects

• 17 Live Loops starter grids covering a range of electronic and hip-hop genres

• More than 70 new Drum Machine Designer kits

• Over 1,500 new patches

• Original multi-track project of Billie Eilish “Ocean Eyes” Additional Features • The Drum Synth plug-in generates synthesized kicks, snares, toms, and hi-hats with dedicated sound shaping controls

• Individual or multiple audio files or software instrument regions can be dragged into an empty track header to provide instant options for creating Sampler, Quick Sampler, Drum Machine Designer, or Alchemy instruments

• Multiple additional enhancements and stability improvements

Logic Pro X can be purchased from the Mac App Store for $199.99, with a 90-day trial available. Version 10.5 is available today as a free update for all existing users.