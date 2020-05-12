Twitter Makes It Easier to See Quote Tweets in iOS App

Twitter today announced a new feature for its iOS app, which is designed to make it easier to recognize retweets with comments, which can often go unnoticed by tweet writers.



On iPhone and iPad, all retweets with comments are shown in a list that can be accessed by tapping on a tweet and then choosing the "Retweets" option. Retweets will be organized into retweets with no comment and retweets that have a comment with the tweet, as demoed in Twitter's video.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet. Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

Quote-style retweets can already be viewed through Twitter's search option, but this is a much more streamlined way of viewing retweets with comments.

Not all users appear to have access to the new interface as of it, but it is rolling out as of today.