Slack Rolling Out Redesigned iPhone App With New Nav Bar

Slack is rolling out a redesigned iPhone app today, according to App Store release notes included in the latest update. The described changes don't appear to have propagated fully yet, but as soon as they do, users can expect an interface that's more in line with the Android redesign the company rolled out on May 5.

Previously, it was complicated to get to the four main things people do on mobile. We’ve fixed this with a new nifty navigation bar at the bottom of the app containing: a Home view for your sidebar, DMs, (still listed most recent first), Mentions (for quickly catching up), and You (because you’re great) (and also because setting your status/preferences on mobile needed to be easier).

Users of the desktop version of Slack will be familiar with the ubiquitous new floating compose button that now appears in the ‌iPhone‌ app's screens, as well as the ability to arrange channels in the Home tab.

Some of the interface's swiping gestures have also been changed, which will require users to adapt their usual navigation cues. "Now, swiping right will reveal your workspace and preferences, and swiping left will get you back to the last conversation you were in," read the release notes.

As The Verge notes, this update appears limited to the ‌iPhone‌ version of Slack, so iPad users will likely have to wait a little longer for the changes to take effect.

Slack is a free download for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ available on the ‌App Store‌, with paid subscriptions offered for larger businesses or those seeking advanced administration tools. [Direct Link]