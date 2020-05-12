MacRumors
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
Apple Store App Gains Dark Mode Support

Tuesday May 12, 2020 4:08 PM PDT by Juli Clover

Apple today updated its Apple Store app to add Dark Mode support, allowing the app to feature a darker interface when ‌Dark Mode‌ is enabled on an iPhone or iPad.


The Apple Store app is Apple's dedicated app for purchasing new Apple products and scheduling Today at Apple sessions on the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌, and a ‌Dark Mode‌ option will be welcome given the increased usage of the app as retail stores remain closed.

Apple has been slowly adding ‌Dark Mode‌ options to all of its apps after introducing the feature in iOS and iPadOS 13. Most recently, the Apple Support app was updated with ‌Dark Mode‌ support, with Apple implementing the feature in late April.

The Apple Store app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Pro Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display, 3x Camera Zoom, and Improved Face ID

Sunday May 10, 2020 12:48 pm PDT by Hartley Charlton
iPhone 12 Pro may contain a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID, according to unreliable leaker Max Weinbach, who shared his information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. Weinbach suggests that iPhone 12 Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as currently seen on iPad Pro. The new...
Apple Reportedly Seeking to Move Significantly More Production From China to India

Monday May 11, 2020 4:13 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
In a bid to reduce its reliance on China as a base for operations, Apple could be planning to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones in India through contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, reports The Indian Economic Times. Several meetings between Apple's senior executives and top ranking government officials over the last few months have paved the way for the iPhone maker...
Top Stories: New 13" MacBook Pro, WWDC Starts June 22, AirPods Pro Firmware Update, and More

Saturday May 9, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
This week saw a couple of big announcements, led by the launch of an update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro line. Most notably, the update brought the improved Magic Keyboard previously introduced on its 16-inch sibling and the MacBook Air, with high-end models also receiving updated processors. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The second significant announcement this...
14-Inch MacBook Pro Now Rumored to Launch in 2021

Monday May 11, 2020 7:08 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Ever since Apple discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro in favor of a new 16-inch model with slimmer bezels last year, the natural assumption has been that a 14-inch MacBook Pro will eventually replace the 13-inch model. Apple ended up sticking with the same size display when it refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard and faster processor options earlier this month, but a...
Apple Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Flexgate' Issue With MacBook Pro Displays

Friday May 8, 2020 8:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
A nationwide class action lawsuit filed against Apple in Northern California court this week accuses the company of knowingly concealing a defect with a display-related flex cable on recent 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. As discovered by repair website iFixit last year, some MacBook Pro models released in 2016 and 2017 have experienced issues with uneven backlighting caused by a...
Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Apple's Over-Ear Headphones May Be Called 'AirPods Studio' and Cost $349

Saturday May 9, 2020 10:16 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones may be called "AirPods Studio" and retail for $349, according to Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Artist rendition In keeping with the successful AirPods brand, the rumored "Studio" over-ear headphones would significantly diversify Apple's AirPods lineup, which last added the in-ear AirPods Pro in October 2019. The supposed price...
Apple's Greg Joswiak on AirPods Growth: 'It Was Almost Like Wildfire'

Saturday May 9, 2020 2:32 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple's AirPods have been doing better than the company could have ever imagined, Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing Greg Joswiak said in a new report by Wired. Joswiak notes how the growth of AirPods "was almost like wildfire." Joswiak touched upon Apple's vision for a wireless future. Apple crossed a pivotal point in its push towards a wireless future with the controversial...
Rumor Claims watchOS 7 Will Have 'Mental Health Capabilities' to Detect Panic Attacks

Friday May 8, 2020 4:48 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's next-generation Apple Watch and watchOS 7 will focus on new mental health capabilities, according to leaker Jon Prosser who recently spoke on the Geared Up podcast. The mention of new Apple Watch features comes towards the end of the podcast. The next-generation version of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 6, has been rumored to include a blood oxygen sensor, which Prosser says ...
DxOMark: iPhone 11 Front-Facing Camera 'Decent' but Misses Top 10

Saturday May 9, 2020 12:33 pm PDT by Hartley Charlton
DxOMark this week published the results of its in-depth review of the iPhone 11's 12MP front-facing camera. The device delivered "decent performance" and achieved an overall score of 91 points, but failed to make the overall top 10. iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro share the same front-facing camera specifications, so the results are similar but with a number of key differences, such as focus...
