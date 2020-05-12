Apple Store App Gains Dark Mode Support

Apple today updated its Apple Store app to add Dark Mode support, allowing the app to feature a darker interface when ‌Dark Mode‌ is enabled on an iPhone or iPad.



The Apple Store app is Apple's dedicated app for purchasing new Apple products and scheduling Today at Apple sessions on the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌, and a ‌Dark Mode‌ option will be welcome given the increased usage of the app as retail stores remain closed.

Apple has been slowly adding ‌Dark Mode‌ options to all of its apps after introducing the feature in iOS and iPadOS 13. Most recently, the Apple Support app was updated with ‌Dark Mode‌ support, with Apple implementing the feature in late April.

The Apple Store app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]