Apple Adds Universal Purchases for iOS and macOS Apps in Xcode 11.4
This will allow developers who make a Mac app and an iOS app to sell them in a single bundle, something that has not previously been possible.
The change will be convenient for both developers and customers, as iOS and macOS users will be able to make one purchase for a cross-platform app. Developers will also be able to create discounted Mac and iOS bundles for the first time.
According to Apple, universal purchase is enabled by default for Mac Catalyst apps that are created using the Xcode 11.4 software. New Mac Catalyst apps will use the same bundle identifier as an iOS app.