Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of watchOS 6.2.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.2.5 update to developers, one week after releasing the fourth beta and over a month after releasing the watchOS 6.2 update that added in-app purchases to the Apple Watch App Store.



watchOS 6.2.5 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌.

watchOS 6.2.5 brings ECG functionality and irregular heart rhythm notifications to Saudi Arabia. Nothing else new was discovered in the first four betas, suggesting that other than the new ECG feature, watchOS 6.2.5 focuses on under-the-hood improvements.