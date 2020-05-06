Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of watchOS 6.2.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.2.5 update to developers, one week after releasing the third beta and over a month after releasing the watchOS 6.2 update that added in-app purchases to the Apple Watch App Store.



watchOS 6.2.5 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌.

There is no word yet on what features might be included in watchOS 6.2.5, and nothing new was discovered in the first three betas, suggesting it focuses on bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.