Brit Comedy Series 'Trying' Arrives on Apple TV+

Apple today released all eight episodes of "heartfelt" and "hilarious" British comedy series "Trying," on its Apple TV+ streaming video entertainment service.



Apple describes the brand new series as follows:



The series, made by BBC Studios, is written by former stand-up Andy Wolton, and is the first original series from the U.K. to debut on ‌Apple TV‌+.

The series, made by BBC Studios, is written by former stand-up Andy Wolton, and is the first original series from the U.K. to debut on ‌Apple TV‌+. Apple's trailer description offers more detail:



All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it's the one thing they just can't have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can't start a family? They already went through The Sopranos in a weekend. After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they're ready to be parents?

‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ is priced at $4.99 per month or free for a year for those who recently purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch, or ‌‌Apple TV‌‌.