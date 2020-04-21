Twitter for Mac App Update Introduces Live Timeline Streaming

Twitter has released an update to its Twitter for Mac app that lets users set timelines to automatically stream new tweets, effectively removing the need to manual refresh.



After the v8.17 update has been installed, a new toggle in timeline settings lets users pin their "Latest Tweets" to the top of their timeline, enabling tweets to propagate into the feed in real-time.

Timeline streaming was originally a feature of Tweetbot and Twitterrific until Twitter unceremoniously withdrew the feature for third-party clients with the exception of TweetDeck.

Twitter released its version of Twitter for Mac back in October, when macOS Catalina came out. ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ was built using Apple's Catalyst feature, which allows iPad apps to be ported over to the Mac.

What’s that new button in your timeline settings ✨ on Twitter for Mac? It’s a “Pin to top” toggle! Turning it on will keep you at the top of your timeline and let the latest Tweets stream in –– no need to manually refresh your timeline. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 20, 2020

Twitter discontinued its prior Twitter for Mac client more than a year ago, which wasn't a popular decision with Twitter users. At the time, Twitter said it was ending support for the app to focus on a Twitter experience that was consistent across platforms, and recommended Mac users use Twitter on the web.

Twitter for Mac can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free. [Direct Link]