macOS Catalina Now Available
Twitter for Mac Now Available From Mac App Store
macOS Catalina launched on Monday, and as of today, the Twitter for Mac app is now available. macOS Catalina is required to download and use the new app, as it is built using Catalina technologies.
Twitter discontinued its prior Twitter for Mac client more than a year ago, which wasn't a popular decision with Twitter users. At the time, Twitter said that it was ending support for the app to focus on a Twitter experience consistent across platforms, and recommended Mac users use Twitter on the web.
Because Apple's Catalyst initiative makes it easier for apps designed for iOS to be brought to the Mac, Twitter has decided to reintroduce its Mac app, which shares similarities with the Twitter for iPad app.
Design wise, it's in line with the iPhone and iPad apps, but Twitter in June said that it has all of the features that users expect from a Mac app such as multiple windows, window resizing, drag and drop, dark mode, keyboard shortcuts, notifications, and more.
Twitter for Mac can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free. [Direct Link]
When they started restricting the API's to destroy the 3rd party apps slowly, it started going downhill.
R.I.P. the ORIGINAL TweetDeck app.
