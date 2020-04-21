Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide Featuring iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and More
Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 10, and ahead of the event, Apple has put together a Mother's Day gift guide filled with Apple product recommendations for moms.
The gift guide highlights the 7th-generation iPad or the iPad Air and their accessories that include Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, plus the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 models.
It also features the AirPods and the AirPods Pro, with a mention of Apple's engraving feature so gifts can include a sweet emoji message.
The gift guide suggests the iPhone 11 with its dual-lens camera system along with mentions of the iPhone SE, 11 Pro, and iPhone case accessories. Apple's full gift guide can be viewed on the Apple online store website.
