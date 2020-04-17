Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone SE Pre-Orders

Apple has taken down its online store in preparation for iPhone SE pre-orders, due to start today at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



The original ‌iPhone‌ SE was a budget 4-inch ‌iPhone‌ before being discontinued in 2018, but Apple has revived the name in with a new 4.7-inch model announced earlier this week that looks like an ‌iPhone‌ 8 with internals similar to those of the iPhone 11.

There's a single-lens 12-megapixel rear camera in the ‌iPhone‌ SE with an f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, and support for Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting. Night Mode is not supported, but there is Smart HDR, Wide color support, and more, plus an LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync capabilities.



Because the ‌iPhone‌ SE is physically identical to an ‌iPhone‌ 8, it continues to feature thick top and bottom bezels. The top bezel houses the 7-megapixel front-facing camera and microphone while the bottom bezel includes a Touch ID Home button for fingerprint-based biometric authentication.

Like the iPhone XR, ‌iPhone 11‌, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, the ‌iPhone‌ SE features support for Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch. That means ‌‌3D Touch‌‌ has officially been eliminated from Apple's ‌‌iPhone‌‌ lineup as the now-discontinued ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8 was the last ‌‌iPhone‌‌ Apple sold that supported ‌‌3D Touch‌‌.

The UK Apple Store shows a different placeholder

The second-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE features an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and a low starting price of $399. Comes in white, black, and red, and comes with 64, 128, or 256GB of storage. First pre-orders are expected to ship in one week.