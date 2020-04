Monday April 13, 2020 1:40 am PDT by Tim Hardwick

Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup will add 5G to as many as four new models, at least two of which will have flat stainless steel edges and a flat screen, similar in design to its latest iPads, reports Bloomberg this morning. This year’s successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be joined by two lower-end models to replace the iPhone 11. At least the two high-end devices will...