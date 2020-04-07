MacRumors
Upcoming
iPhone SE 2020
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Shares Assembly and Use Instructions for New Face Shields, Shipping 1 Million Per Week to Medical Workers

Tuesday April 7, 2020 8:54 am PDT by Eric Slivka

Following this weekend's news from Tim Cook that Apple is working with its supply chain to produce a million face shields per week for medical workers, the company has shared a support document outlining how to assemble and adjust the shields.


The document includes a series of images and animations showing how the simple three-piece product can be assembled for either a regular fit or with extra space between the user's face and the shield, and then how the latex-free silicone strap should be threaded to secure the shield and forehead band together and around the user's head.

Apple includes a video of the assembly process, as well as instructions for use and for sterilizing and reusing shields. There's also a printable PDF of the instruction sheet that comes in the box with the shields. The paper copy includes a link and a QR code to make it easy to get to the online instructions, as well as an email support contact for those needing assistance with their shields.

Cook said in his video announcement about the new face shields that they can be packed flat with 100 units per box.

(Thanks, Petter!)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
motm95
17 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Good thing it doesn't require any $29 dongles! I kid, I kid.

Nice job, Apple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Baymowe335
10 minutes ago at 09:06 am


You're wearing it wrong...?
Sorry for being "that guy"... I couldn't resist. :D

And it wasn’t funny here or the thousands or other times it’s been run around the table.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Kabeyun
7 minutes ago at 09:09 am


It was funny, relax.

In a very relaxed way, not really.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
BF1M
17 minutes ago at 08:58 am
How much is AppleCare?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MDF314159265
17 minutes ago at 08:59 am
Where’s the  logo?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Unity451
17 minutes ago at 08:59 am
You're wearing it wrong...?
Sorry for being "that guy"... I couldn't resist. :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


