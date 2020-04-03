MacRumors
All >
Guides
A12Z vs A12X

Apple in March 2020 introduced new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with A12Z processors. Here's how it compares to the A12X.

FaceTime

Everything you might want to know about FaceTime.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 people at once.

How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone SE 2020
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Music Was Second Biggest Global Music Streaming Service in 2019

Friday April 3, 2020 5:38 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Global online music streaming subscriptions were up 32 percent year-over-year in 2019, hitting 358 million subscribers, according to new estimates shared today by Counterpoint Research.


Spotify was the market leader with a 31 percent share of total revenue and a 35 percent share of total paid subscriptions, while Apple Music earned the second place slot with a 24 percent share of total revenues in the industry and a 19 percent share of the total paid subscriptions. ‌Apple Music‌'s subscription base grew an estimated 36 percent year-over-year.

Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Tencent Music all trailed both ‌Apple Music‌ and Spotify.

"Spotify maintained its top spot with the help of promotional activities like free Spotify Premium for three months, price cuts, customized campaigns like Spotify and a focus on exclusive content. Tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Google have started focusing on music streaming and have sufficient cash at their disposal to give stiff competition to Spotify. ‌Apple Music‌ is making improvements in its app like the introduction of night mode, curated playlists to target a group, etc. Similarly, Amazon Music has been trying lossless music and is creating its own niche where it competes with Tidal."

More than 80 percent of total streaming music revenue came from paid subscriptions, while the rest came from advertisements and partnerships with brands and telcos.

Counterpoint Research believes that online streaming music subscriptions will grow more than 25 percent year-over-year to exceed 450 million subscriptions by the end of 2020.

Apple last shared specific ‌Apple Music‌ subscriber numbers in June 2019, announcing that the service had reached 60 million paid subscribers. That number is likely quite a bit higher now, but Apple has not shared new official subscriber totals in 2020.

Tags: Spotify, Apple Music Guide

Top Stories

Apple's 2020 MacBook Air vs. 2020 iPad Pro

Wednesday April 1, 2020 2:45 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple in March updated both the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro, and with the iPad Pro increasingly positioned as a computer replacement, we thought we'd compare both new machines to see how they measure up and which one might be a better buy depending on user needs. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're comparing the base model 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the base model...
Read Full Article122 comments

New Low-Cost 'iPhone SE' Could Launch as Soon as Tomorrow

Thursday April 2, 2020 4:06 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's new low-cost iPhone is set to launch as early as Friday, April 3, according to a new report from 9to5Mac that cites a tip from a "highly trusted reader." The site says that while it can't be certain about the launch date, "Apple could reveal and begin taking orders for the new iPhone as soon as tomorrow." The iPhone 8 Apple is said to be planning to call the new iPhone, which is...
Read Full Article281 comments

Zoom Accused of Misleading Users With 'End-to-End Encryption' Claims Amid Other Security Issues [Updated]

Wednesday April 1, 2020 2:47 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Zoom is facing fresh scrutiny today following a report that the videoconferencing app's encryption claims are misleading. Zoom states on its website and in its security white paper that the app supports end-to-end encryption, a term that refers to a way of protecting user content so that the company has no access to it whatsoever. However, an investigation by The Intercept reveals that...
Read Full Article74 comments

AirTags Referenced in New Apple Support Video

Thursday April 2, 2020 12:12 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has accidentally referenced its widely rumored AirTags item tracking tags in a video that it uploaded to its Apple Support channel on YouTube today. The video was first spotted by the blog Appleosophy and has quickly been removed. The video was titled "How to erase your iPhone." AirTags were mentioned in Settings > Apple ID > Find My > Find My iPhone under Enable Offline Finding, with...
Read Full Article60 comments

Intel Unveils 10th-Gen Processors Suitable for Next 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Wi-Fi 6 and Turbo Boost Speeds Above 5GHz

Thursday April 2, 2020 7:53 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Intel today announced the launch of its latest 10th-generation Core processors for high-end notebooks, potentially including the next 16-inch MacBook Pro. The batch of 45W chips, part of the Comet Lake family, are built on Intel's 14nm++ architecture. The new H-series chips have the same base clock speeds as the 9th-generation chips in the current 16-inch MacBook Pro, but Turbo Boost speeds...
Read Full Article203 comments

Apple Acquires Weather App Dark Sky

Tuesday March 31, 2020 10:22 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has acquired weather app Dark Sky, Dark Sky's developers announced today. Dark Sky is one of the most popular weather apps on the App Store, known for its accuracy and storm warnings. Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no ...
Read Full Article221 comments

Apple Adding Some 2013 and 2014 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models to Vintage Products List at End of April

Wednesday April 1, 2020 2:24 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will be added to its vintage and obsolete products list on April 30:MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014)Apple defines vintage...
Read Full Article115 comments

Apple Paid Hacker $75,000 for Uncovering Zero-Day Camera Exploits in Safari

Friday April 3, 2020 3:58 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple paid out $75,000 to a hacker for identifying multiple zero-day vulnerabilities in its software, some of which could be used to hijack the camera on a MacBook or an iPhone, according to Forbes. A zero-day vulnerability refers to a security hole in software that is unknown to the software developer and the public, although it may already be known by attackers who are quietly exploiting...
Read Full Article42 comments

iPhone 8 Screen Protector Updated With 'iPhone SE' Compatibility on Apple's Online Store

Thursday April 2, 2020 8:10 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Another clue has surfaced to suggest that Apple's rumored lower-cost iPhone SE successor will likely be released soon. Earlier today, a product listing for a Belkin screen protector on Apple's online store was updated to reflect compatibility with not only the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, but also the iPhone SE. Given the original iPhone SE was a 4-inch device, and the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 are...
Read Full Article118 comments

2020 iPad Pro May Not Have a U1 Ultra Wideband Chip After All

Wednesday April 1, 2020 8:49 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
While it was previously reported that all 2020 iPad Pro models feature the same Apple-designed U1 chip as the iPhone 11 lineup, enabling Ultra Wideband support, we have compiled evidence to suggest that this may not be the case. As a reminder, Apple's tech specs for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro list an Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness, but the chip is not mentioned in Apple's...
Read Full Article51 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Contributing Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
Hidden Gem Indie RPG ‘The Greater Good’ is Heading to iOS April 22nd
Game Stew’s First-Person Dungeon Crawler ‘Castle of White Night’ Launches April 16th and is Up for Pre-Order Now
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘In Other Waters’, ‘Random Heroes: Gold Edition’, and Today’s Other New Releases, Massive Spring Sales, and More
‘Legend of the Skyfish 2’ from Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio Is This Week’s New Apple Arcade Game
‘Dragalia Lost’ Has a Lot Planned for This Month Including the Return of the ‘Fire Emblem Heroes’ Events, Difficulty Updates, New Raid Events, and More
NES-Inspired Action Platformer ‘The Curse of Issyos’ Coming to iOS April 30th, Discounted Pre-Order Available Now
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Trails of Cold Steel IV’ Coming to Switch, ‘Junk Jack’ and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales, and More
Interactive Visual Novel ‘If Found…’ From Dreamfeel and Annapurna Interactive Has a Confirmed Release Date for iOS and PC
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]