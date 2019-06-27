New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Music Now Has 60 Million Paid Subscribers

Thursday June 27, 2019 11:28 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple Music has 60 million paid subscribers, according to iTunes chief Eddy Cue. Cue confirmed the new subscriber number with French site Numerama earlier today, and Music Business Worldwide shared details on the report.

Cue said that he's happy with Apple Music's subscriber count, and that the company is continually working on perfecting the platform across various devices. He also said that Beats 1, Apple's radio station, has "tens of millions of listeners."


Cue declined to divulge how many subscribers are outside of the Apple ecosystem. "I know the number, but I can't tell you," said Cue. He did, however, tell Numerama that Apple Music is the number one service used by people in the Apple ecosystem.

On the topic of the elimination of iTunes in favor of standalone TV, Music, and Podcast apps, Cue said that he's fond of iTunes, but "Apple Music is absolutely the best in all respects. We have something better now and it's useless to look back."


Apple Music's new 60 million subscriber milestone comes following a November report suggesting the service was up to 56 million subscribers. 60 million paid subscribers still puts Apple Music below Spotify, which had 100 million premium (aka paid) subscribers worldwide as of April.

Despite the difference in paid subscriber counts, Apple Music in early 2019 surpassed Spotify's paid subscriber total in the United States. Apple Music has somewhere around 28 million U.S. subscribers, compared to Spotify's 26 million.

Tag: Apple Music Guide
[ 18 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Akrapovic
11 minutes ago at 11:47 am
I've returned to Apple Music and I have to say it is improving. It's been a slow burner, like Apple Maps, but it is getting there.

I now prefer the interface over Spotify. It feels more Apple-like to move about (for obvious reasons), and the Watch integration is much better. Spotify still has much better recommendation playlists and algorithms, but Apple Music is getting there.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
11 minutes ago at 11:47 am

Where could that numbers have been with a smoother start? I still didn’t return. Nice turnaround though.


So you have HomePods but not AppleMusic? Man, you’re really missing out.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
21 minutes ago at 11:37 am

wasn‘t it 3?


Corrected, thanks. Still a bargain. The Beats hardware division alone is worth at least $1B. Apple has already made its investment back in the first few years.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
26 minutes ago at 11:32 am
That $3B acquisition of Beats is now looking like a bargain huh?

$600M per year in recurring revenue in the music streaming business and Beats’ hardware division is worth $1B on its own.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]