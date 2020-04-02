New Low-Cost 'iPhone SE' Could Launch as Soon as Tomorrow
Apple's new low-cost iPhone is set to launch as early as Friday, April 3, according to a new report from 9to5Mac that cites a tip from a "highly trusted reader." The site says that while it can't be certain about the launch date, "Apple could reveal and begin taking orders for the new iPhone as soon as tomorrow."
Apple is said to be planning to call the new iPhone, which is expected to be priced somewhere around $399, the "iPhone SE" just like the 2016 iPhone SE, which was also positioned as a low-cost device.
The 2020 iPhone SE is expected to come in white, black, and PRODUCT(Red) color options, and Apple will offer 64, 128, and 256GB storage capacities.
Prior rumors have suggested that the low-cost 2020 iPhone SE will be identical to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 when it comes to design, featuring thick top and bottom bezels and a Touch ID Home button. It will have a single-lens rear camera, NFC support, and the same A13 chip that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.
