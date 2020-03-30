Deals: 2020 MacBook Air Discounts Now Extend to 512GB Model, Priced at $1,243.55 ($56 Off)

One week after we tracked deals on the new 2020 MacBook Air on Amazon, today the retailer expanded its sales to include the new 512GB model of the MacBook Air. You can get this notebook with increased storage for $1,243.55, down from $1,299.00 (only in Gold).
This discount is applied automatically at the checkout screen, and is $56.44 down from Apple's traditional price on the MacBook Air. The notebook is available to ship out today and should arrive to users in the United States before April 11, or as early as this week for Prime members.
If you're shopping around for the 256GB model, Amazon still has this MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $999.00 (only in Space Gray). This is the same ongoing $49 discount that we saw last week, and you won't have to wait until the checkout screen to see the savings on this one.
We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models in our new Best Deals guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.
One thing's for sure... it got an article written about it. Points for Amazon's marketing team! :P