Deals: New Discounts Hit Amazon for the 2020 iPad Pro and MacBook Air

Apple last week launched the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air, and shortly after Expercom provided the first discount on these devices. Today, Amazon has introduced the second set of markdowns on a few of these new 2020 Apple products.

For the iPad Pro, you'll find prices starting at $749.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model of the 11-inch iPad Pro, while the same version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is at $949.99, both representing $49 discounts. As of writing, the only 2020 MacBook Air on sale on Amazon is the 256GB model at $949.99, another $49 discount from Apple's price.

These products are available for pre-order on Amazon, and the company states that the iPad Pros will begin shipping tomorrow, March 25.

11-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro

MacBook Air

256GB - $949.99, down from $999.00 ($49 off)

