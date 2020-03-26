Apple Music Rolling Out Feature That Displays New Music Notifications From Favorite Artists in Your Library

Apple today is rolling out a new feature to Apple Music users, prominently displaying new albums, EPs, and videos from their favorite artists at the top of the Library tab in iOS.



The new feature first appears as a splash page in ‌Apple Music‌ on iOS, telling users that they can "see new music from artists you like." This will let you get updates about new releases from artists you listen to, with notifications appearing above your library of albums and playlists.

In settings for the feature, it appears that you can't specify exactly which artists you want notifications from. You can only choose to turn these notifications on or off, and whether you want to see these notifications in your Library tab or not.

The updated notifications feature is not available on a wide scale as of writing, but a select group of users do appear to have the update so far. To check, you can visit ‌Apple Music‌ on iPhone or iPad; the splash screen will appear for those people who can use the new feature.

‌Apple Music‌ has offered push notifications about new albums and music from artists you stream in the past, but these are fairly unreliable. Now that Apple is placing notifications directly within the ‌Apple Music‌ app, the company appears to be trying to offer more dependable information about new album launches.

(Thanks, Joshua!)