Apple Seeds watchOS 6.2 Golden Master to Developers

Apple today seeded the golden master version of an upcoming watchOS 6.2 update to developers, one week after seeding the fifth beta and a month after the release of watchOS 6.1.3 with bug fixes.



Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the update, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the ‌iPhone‌.

watchOS 6.2 introduces ‌Apple Watch‌ App Store support for in-app purchases, which will allow developers to create and sell ‌Apple Watch‌ apps that offer in-app purchase options and subscriptions. Apple's release notes for the update are below:

watchOS 6.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

- Introduces in-app purchases for ‌Apple Watch‌ apps

- Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity

- ECG app on ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

- Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/ For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

Code in iOS 13.4, the companion update to watchOS 6.2, suggests that both the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌Apple Watch‌ will in the future have a "CarKey" feature that will let them be used in lieu of a car key to unlock NFC-capable vehicles. It's not clear if this feature will be available when watchOS 6.2 launches, but it is in the works.