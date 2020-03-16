MacRumors
Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family.

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

With every new operating system update, there are complaints about battery life and rapid battery drain, and iOS 13 is no exception. Since iOS 13 was released, we've seen reports of issues with battery life, which have waxed and waned with various iOS 13 updates.

Apple Employee in Culver City, California Has Coronavirus

Monday March 16, 2020 11:11 am PDT by Juli Clover

An Apple employee who works at Apple's Culver City campus, where its Apple TV+ and Apple Music efforts are headquartered, has tested positive for coronavirus, reports Billboard.


Employees at the Culver City office were notified about the infection on Saturday, but as of today, the campus remains open.

Apple has asked all of its employees with positions that allow them to work from home to do so in an effort to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus, but there are some employees who are not able to work remotely.

A recent report suggested that Apple's guidelines around product secrecy have made it difficult for some software developers working on sensitive products to bring their work home, as they are prevented from accessing important internal systems outside of Apple's campus.

This has led to many engineers continuing their work at Apple's campuses, and there are likely other employees in similar situations at other Apple campuses and offices worldwide, such as the Culver City location.

Culver City is known as a headquarters for movie and television production, and many major studios are located in the area. Apple's video content team works out of its Culver City offices, as does its ‌Apple Music‌ team.

Last week, an Apple employee who worked at a Santa Monica Apple Store contracted coronavirus, and Apple has since shut down all of its retail locations for the next two weeks.

News today also suggests that Apple CEO Tim Cook and iTunes chief Eddy Cue may have been exposed to coronavirus as Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized after falling ill with the infection. Cook and Cue attended a birthday party for Grainge on February 29, but it's not clear if Grainge had the coronavirus at that time.

Since the virus takes two to 14 days on average to infect after exposure, Cook and Cue are likely safe if no symptoms have appeared at this point, though there are reports of a few outlying incubation times that exceed two weeks.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
justperry
59 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Most people will get coronavirus, just a matter of time, I understand the importance of reporting this but eventually there will be lots of them, reporting on each of them will be too much by then.
Avatar
jonnyb098
46 minutes ago at 11:30 am


Most people will get coronavirus, just a matter of time, I understand the importance of reporting this but eventually there will be lots of them, reporting on each of them will be too much by then.

50 million have gotten the seasonal flu so far as well...... are we going to report each one of those?

Wonder how many thousands of apple employees have called in sick in the last 6 months...:rolleyes:
Avatar
Screenslayr
35 minutes ago at 11:41 am


50 million have gotten the seasonal flu so far as well...... are we going to report each one of those?

Wonder how many thousands of apple employees have called in sick in the last 6 months...:rolleyes:


No it doesn't fit most scare tactic narratives. A large majority of this is politics. Sad, but true. Whether that be from China creating a virus for population control, or to actually wanting to destroy world economies(really the USA) or our very own politics in the US. 2009 we had a similar virus albeit to early to tell to compare with the H1N1 swine flu, but we didn't stop many of which we're doing today.

This is about a few things since 98%+ will survive with a large of that number not even knowing that they had it. Maintaining hospital capacity and an upcoming election.
Avatar
Screenslayr
31 minutes ago at 11:45 am


Lots of people have been sounding the alarm for some time. In fact, back when the administration in the U.S. eliminated the team responsible for preventing situations like this, lots of people predicted a situation very similar to the one we now find ourselves in.

If you refer to surprise that this particular disease took this course, that wasn’t too much of a surprise to the people who are familiar with these things either, apparently, since I heard them making predictions at least as early as january.


You know it took Obama Admin. 4-5 months after WHO said Global Pandemic for H1N1 to declare nation emergency? Stop trying to blame this on Trump.
Avatar
stefanovago
33 minutes ago at 11:42 am
not a big deal, even my dad has COVID...
Avatar
sofila
24 minutes ago at 11:52 am


Most people will get coronavirus, just a matter of time, I understand the importance of reporting this but eventually there will be lots of them, reporting on each of them will be too much by then.

Just a matter of time and even Covid-19 related deaths count will become daily routine
Avatar
cmaier
41 minutes ago at 11:34 am



Just 3 months ago, none of us would have ever suspected that this was coming. Crazy how fast it developed and spread around the world.


Lots of people have been sounding the alarm for some time. In fact, back when the administration in the U.S. eliminated the team responsible for preventing situations like this, lots of people predicted a situation very similar to the one we now find ourselves in.

If you refer to surprise that this particular disease took this course, that wasn’t too much of a surprise to the people who are familiar with these things either, apparently, since I heard them making predictions at least as early as january.
