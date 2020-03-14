Some Apple Employees Say Company's Culture of Secrecy Makes Working From Home Challenging

The process of tech companies sending thousands of employees home amid the coronavirus crisis has been messy, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The shift has been tough on Apple especially, due to strict guidelines and secrecy around its products.



The report mentions that software developers who were sent home have been complaining of both slow download speeds and confusion about what work they are allowed to perform. Other employees have been unable to access key internal systems from home due to Apple's stringent security policies.

Many engineers have continued to work at Apple's headquarters to adhere to Apple's policy of forbidding any unreleased products to leave the campus. Some staff say that Apple has loosened restrictions, however. One Apple employee mentioned "it's all about lowering the density," thus highlighting the importance of social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Apple has taken several measures in response to the coronavirus. Just this week, it was announced that Apple would be temporarily closing all Apple Stores outside of China, committing $15 million to date for COVID-19 relief efforts, and encouraging corporate employees to work remotely if their job allows. It was also announced that WWDC this year will be an online event and Apple Card customers are able to enroll in a program that will allow them to skip March payment without interest.