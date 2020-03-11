MacRumors
iPhone

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

Night Mode (iPhone 11)

Night mode is an automatic setting that takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
E3 and NAB Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Wednesday March 11, 2020 11:56 am PDT by Juli Clover

Two more major events in the United States have been called off today as the coronavirus continues to spread, with organizers for both E3 and NAB announcing cancelations.


E3, a major gaming convention that draws more than 65,000 people, was set to be held on June 9 to June 11 in Los Angeles, California. E3 event organizers this morning said that canceling was the "best way to proceed" amid "increased and overwhelming concerns about COVID-19."


NAB is an annual trade show produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, and it typically draws somewhere around 100,000 people. This year's event was set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 18 to April 22.

NAB event organizers have decided not to hold the event in the "interest of addressing the health and safety concerns" of stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry. Alternatives are being explored to provide the "best possible experience" for the community.


The cancelations of E3 and NAB come as the World Health Organization has officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic due to its rapid spread across the world.

Apple still has not provided word about its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, which is normally held in San Jose, California, in June, but it's looking increasingly likely that the event will be canceled or held in some digital capacity.

Avatar
metalsiren
36 minutes ago at 12:40 pm


its just a damn flu theres nothing to be afraid of. average age of death from corona is 80 smh. i cant believe they made such chaos over absolutely nothing


its not a flu, everyone needs to stop saying that since its very W R O N G
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
lunarworks
1 hour ago at 11:58 am
E3 was on shaky ground this year to begin with. The ISDA is stubborn, but they finally did it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Ryth
32 minutes ago at 12:43 pm


its just a damn flu theres nothing to be afraid of. average age of death from corona is 80 smh. i cant believe they made such chaos over absolutely nothing


NAB makes sense since it's a few weeks away...E3 no way.

By June this will be an after thought & we'll be wondering what the hysteria was about.

I don't care about the comparisons to the flu, etc... this is affecting hundreds of thousands less then the flu & we don't freak out like this about flu outbreaks that spread just as fast, kill hundreds of thousands more, and can't be quaranteed & has a vaccine that doesn't aways work.

The mass majority that get this will never have anything other then mild symptoms...this is mass hysteria that is a self fulfilling prophecy.



its not a flu, everyone needs to stop saying that since its very W R O N G


It's a respiratory virus that is similar to the flu. No it's not the flu. But it's in the same type of category.

The flu is the correct virus to compare it because of the hysteria being generated over this when flu outbreaks, contaminations, etc killed hundreds of thousands more no one goes insanity level like they are now. Flu kills everyone of all ages, this seems to focus on the elderly or compromised immune systems (just like the flu).

Again, in the US we have 33 deaths, all compromised individuals, most in a home. Think about that..out of hundreds of millions, 33 deaths. And I guarantee you people have had this since Dec/Jan in the USA. China wasn't honest about this.

Right now we're about about 3 months into this and 4.6k people have died out of billions. That will go up some, but at this rate, China has slowed to almost nothing, same with Korea, Japan, etc...and China was the ground zero area with terrible health, hygiene, air quality etc...take out them this doesn't even register.

We're over-reacting to a point of causing a recession & this is absurdity night now. Cancelling E3 was stupid. They should rethink this in a month.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Appleman3546
30 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
Three years ago, e3 was critical to the industry. But with most game companies adopting a Nintendo direct style stream (state of play etc), this could be the end of e3 (or at least the end of its significance for gaming announcements in favor of just being a show floor like PAX) as the big gaming giants pursue other means of marketing for the first time ever.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
citysnaps
30 minutes ago at 12:46 pm


its just a damn flu theres nothing to be afraid of. average age of death from corona is 80 smh. i cant believe they made such chaos over absolutely nothing


In a word, astonishing. And sad.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
AustinIllini
1 hour ago at 12:10 pm


Man, this is only the beginning. Major disruption on the world economy ahead. Be ready for a depression. Sorry for being a black cloud.

Maybe. As of now this is the best course of action. We don't need any big conferences while this thing is landing in new areas.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
kofman13
37 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
its just a damn flu theres nothing to be afraid of. average age of death from corona is 80 smh. i cant believe they made such chaos over absolutely nothing
Rating: -4 Votes
Top Stories

Camera Comparison: iPhone 11 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Friday March 6, 2020 9:54 am PST by Juli Clover
Earlier this week we picked up a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and did a feature overview to see if it's worth $1,400, but we also thought we'd take a deeper look at Samsung's newest smartphone to see how the cameras measure up to the cameras in Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Hardware Details Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, like the iPhone, has a multi-lens rear camera setup. There's a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a DepthVision Camera for portrait shots. For comparison's sake, the iPhone is sporting a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Portrait Mode When it comes to Portrait mode photos, the Galaxy S20 Ultra wins out thanks to that depth sensor. There's not a major difference, but the images coming from the S20 Ultra appear to be sharper and the edge detection is better. The iPhone does win out when it comes to dynamic range, and the S20 Ultra seems to have a bit of desaturation in some images, but overall, the S20 Ultra wins this category. Standard Camera Tests When it comes to standard photos using the three different lenses on each camera, we actually preferred the iPhone images for the most part because the iPhone offered more balanced color and better dynamic range, but with high-end smartphone cameras, a lot comes down to personal preference. The S20 Ultra seems to be overexposing highlights in images with the sun and clouds, resulting in too
DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020

Thursday March 5, 2020 5:46 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. This lines up with information shared earlier this week by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple is developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021, including new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Kuo expects the new iMac Pro in particular to launch during the fourth quarter of 2020. Apple has not refreshed the iMac Pro since it was originally released in December 2017, so it is well overdue for an update. DigiTimes claims that Apple will also adopt Mini-LED backlighting for "a few models of LCD monitors," but it is unclear if that refers to the iMac/iMac Pro or standalone displays. Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR uses 576 LEDs, but it is not a Mini-LED display. By comparison, the first iPad and MacBook models with Mini-LED backlighting are expected to have over 10,000 LEDs. Kuo has previously said that Mini-LED backlit displays will allow for thinner and lighter product designs, while offering many of the same benefits of OLED displays used on the latest iPhones, including good wide color gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range, and local dimming for truer blacks. Kuo has also said that Taiwan's largest LED manufacturer Epistar will be one of Apple's suppliers for those iPad and MacBook
OPPO Introduces the Apple Watch… Wait

Friday March 6, 2020 5:44 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Forgive us for getting confused in our headline. Chinese smartphone maker OPPO today introduced its first smartwatch, the OPPO Watch, with a so-called "signature design" that just so happens to look virtually identical to the Apple Watch. "This might be the best-looking smart watch of the year," said OPPO's vice president of marketing Brian Shen. The OPPO Watch uses OPPO's custom Android-based operating system ColorOS and offers the functionality you would expect from a smartwatch, including notifications, fitness and heart rate tracking, contactless payments, music playback, breathing reminders, and so forth. It also has built-in eSIM-based cellular connectivity. Unlike the Apple Watch, the OPPO Watch can monitor sleep quality, generating a sleep report of the user's duration of deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time. MacRumors uncovered evidence of Apple testing sleep tracking on the Apple Watch last year and reports have indicated that the feature could be on deck for 2020. OPPO Watch will be sold worldwide, with availability beginning in China on March 24. The 46mm version features a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with a 402x476 resolution for 326 pixels per inch. U.S. pricing remains to be
Santa Clara County Asks Apple, Google and Others to Cancel Large In-Person Meetings and Conferences

Thursday March 5, 2020 6:22 pm PST by Juli Clover
Santa Clara County, which includes cities like Cupertino, Palo Alto, Mountain View, and San Jose, today issued new health guidelines (via The Verge) recommending that companies minimize or cancel "large in-person meetings and conferences." The updated guidance comes as six new COVID-19 cases were found today, which means there are now at least 20 people in the county with known coronavirus infections. Santa Clara County is hoping to reduce the spread of the virus in the Bay Area, and in addition to recommending against in-person conferences, has provided additional guidelines for employers: Suspend nonessential employee travel. Minimize the number of employees working within arm's length of one another, including minimizing or canceling large in-person meetings and conferences. Urge employees to stay home when they are sick and maximize flexibility in sick leave benefits. Not require a doctor's note for employees that are sick as healthcare offices may be very busy and unable to provide that documentation right away. Consider use of telecommuting options for appropriate employees. Consider staggering start and end times to reduce large numbers of people coming together at the same time. While Santa Clara County recommends postponing or canceling mass gatherings and large community events, it says if there's no option to cancel, extra steps should be followed such as providing more physical space, encouraging sick people not to attend, frequent hand washing, and avoiding close contact with others. Google and Facebook have already canceled
Top Stories: 14-Inch MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Mini Refreshes, and New AirPods on Horizon?

Saturday March 7, 2020 6:00 am PST by MacRumors Staff
Rumors about upcoming Apple products are increasing as we head into March, even as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to cause uncertainty about the timing. An entry-level "iPhone SE 2" or "iPhone 9" is widely expected in the near future, and it looks like iPad Pro, iMac, and Mac mini updates may also be coming. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Looking out a bit further, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his thoughts on products coming through the end of 2021 that will use Mini-LED display technology, including a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. Check out our video above and our list below for more details on this week's biggest news. Apple Working on 'Six' Mini-LED Products Including New 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro and Refreshed iMac Pro Apple is developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021, including new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo expects the new iMac Pro in particular to launch during the fourth quarter of 2020. Apple has not refreshed the iMac Pro since it was originally released in December 2017, so it is well overdue for an update. Taiwanese publication DigiTimes echoed this information, reporting that Apple plans to launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple MacBook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020. Taiwanese LED manufacturer Epistar is expected to be one of Apple's key suppliers. Previously Reliable Leaker CoinX Suggests New iMac and Mac
Apple's Upcoming 5G iPhone Could Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Sunday March 8, 2020 8:38 am PDT by Frank McShan
Apple's hotly anticipated 5G iPhone could be delayed to due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report from Bank of America analysts quoted by Bloomberg. The analysts believe Apple's 5G iPhone release could be delayed by a month this fall. iPhone 12 Pro concept via EverythingApplePro In addition to delays of Apple's "iPhone 12," analysts also believe Apple's rumored "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" release date could also be pushed back "a few months," citing both supply chain issues and weaker demand for devices as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The release of new devices will "depend on how production ramps back up in April and May." Apple's stock has fluctuated over the past few weeks amid fears of COVID-19. Since its record high of $327.85 on February 12, shares have fallen by as much as 13 percent. Just a few weeks ago, Apple announced it will not meet its revenue goals for the March quarter due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic in China. Apple has said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information on its quarterly earnings call in April. The effects of COVID-19 have been changing each day, so it remains to be seen how much more of an impact the virus will have on Apple's 2020
'iPhone SE 2' Said to Have Entered Final Production Verification Stage Ahead of Launch

Wednesday March 4, 2020 7:26 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's rumored lower-cost iPhone model recently entered the final phase of production verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. A paywalled preview of the report:New LCD iPhone enters final verification stage Apple will soon introduce a new LCD iPhone series, dubbed tentatively SE2, which has recently entered the final phase of verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources.Apple is widely expected to announce an entry-level iPhone dubbed "iPhone SE 2" or "iPhone 9" within the next few months. The device is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch LCD screen and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and an increased 3GB of RAM. Pricing is estimated to start at around $399 with 64GB of storage in the United States. Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple still plans to release the iPhone in the first half of 2020. Multiple reports have indicated that Apple aims to announce the device by the end of March, but those plans may change due to the uncertainty of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak around the world. With major tech conferences like Google I/O and Facebook F8 having been cancelled on a physical basis due to public health considerations, it sounds increasingly unlikely that Apple will host a March event as rumored. Apple could always announce the lower-cost iPhone and other products with press releases, while offering one-on-one briefings with the media in Cupertino and New York City. Even if the
ARM Processors with Mac Pro Level Performance Possible Today

Sunday March 8, 2020 10:28 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
Former Apple executive and Be, Inc founder Jean-Louis Gassée explores the possibility of Apple's move to ARM-based Macs in the near future. The speculation comes amidst of increasing rumors that Apple will be launching ARM-based Macs as early as 2021. Gassée explains he was previously skeptical about the ability for ARM-based processors to achieve performance parity with current Intel offerings, but now says he was "wrong". Gassée points to a startup called Ampere Computing that offers high-power ARM-based processors that compete head-to-head with high end Intel chips: Ampere top of the line chips consume less power, about 210 watts, than a competing Xeon CPU needing as much as 400 wats, for about the same amount of computing power — hence investors' interest in a device that could progressively supplant Intel products in tens of millions of servers around the world. Ampere shows us that the ARM architecture can yield the class of chips a Mac Pro would need. Apple, of course, designs their own custom ARM processors, but it seems at least one other company is pushing the limits of performance with the ARM architecture. Apple's custom processors have quickly ramped up in performance that is comparable to their recent Mac laptops powered by Intel processors. Serious rumors about Apple replacing Intel chips with ARM chips in their Macs started in 2018 with a detailed report from Bloomberg. The most recent rumor has placed the transition at stating in early
Apple Working on Six Mini-LED Products Including New 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro and Refreshed iMac Pro

Tuesday March 3, 2020 9:11 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple has six mini-LED products in the works that are set to debut in 2020 and 2021, and production is not expected to be delayed by the coronavirus, according to a new note to investors sent out this morning by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple is developing a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2.-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. Kuo does not provide specific launch dates for the items with the exception of the iMac Pro, which he says will launch in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the 7.9-inch iPad mini, which he says will launch in 2020.The product research and development for mini LED remain unaffected by the COVID-19. The visibility for commercialization has even exceeded the expectations in our previous report. The trend for Apple’s development and promotion of mini LED are more identifiable in five years. We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED-support products (vs. the previous report of only two products), including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro (upgraded from 13.3-inch), a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini in 2020. Of particular interest in Kuo's note is the mention of the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, as this is the first indication that we've had that Apple is planning a new size for its smaller MacBook Pro offering. The 14.1-inch MacBook Pro will be sold alongside a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro. The mention of an iMac Pro is also notable as Apple has not refreshed its iMac Pro since it launched in 2017.
DigiTimes: New Low-Cost iPhone Component Orders 'Deferred' Until Second Quarter

Thursday March 5, 2020 3:41 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple's upcoming low-cost LCD iPhone has reached the final stage of product verification at assembly lines in China, but delayed components mean it could yet be delayed to the second quarter of the year, according to DigiTimes. "iPhone 9" concept render by @OnLeaks via iGeeksBlog In two separate reports today, the hit-and-miss Taiwanese industry publication claims that the so-called "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" has reached verification at Foxconn and Pegatron plants, but that Apple has deferred PCB orders for the device from the first quarter to the second due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting a possible launch delay. Taiwan-based flexible PCB makers in the supply chain of Apple devices will see their shipments for the upcoming entry-level iPhone SE2 deferred from the first quarter to the second, and their second-quarter revenues may buck seasonal trends because of the deferral, according to industry sources.Up until now, all the rumors have been pointing to a launch for the low-cost device as early as this month. Rumors have suggested the new iPhone could be announced on March 31, with a launch to follow on April 3. However, it's possible that production on the new low-cost iPhone could potentially see some delays due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China, according to multiple sources. Apple's new low-cost iPhone, which is expected to look more like an iPhone 8 than anything else, will feature a 4.7-inch LCD display, but will come upgraded with the same A13 chip that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, according to rumors. It is said to
