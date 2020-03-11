E3 and NAB Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus
Two more major events in the United States have been called off today as the coronavirus continues to spread, with organizers for both E3 and NAB announcing cancelations.
E3, a major gaming convention that draws more than 65,000 people, was set to be held on June 9 to June 11 in Los Angeles, California. E3 event organizers this morning said that canceling was the "best way to proceed" amid "increased and overwhelming concerns about COVID-19."
The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX
— E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020
NAB is an annual trade show produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, and it typically draws somewhere around 100,000 people. This year's event was set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 18 to April 22.
NAB event organizers have decided not to hold the event in the "interest of addressing the health and safety concerns" of stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry. Alternatives are being explored to provide the "best possible experience" for the community.
In light of the current public health emergency both domestically and globally, it is clear that it would not be possible to hold #NABShow in April as planned. NAB is evaluating a number of alternatives to the April show.
For more info, please visit: https://t.co/CyALIcvTVX pic.twitter.com/rwQgdr92td
— NAB Show (@NABShow) March 11, 2020
The cancelations of E3 and NAB come as the World Health Organization has officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic due to its rapid spread across the world.
Apple still has not provided word about its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, which is normally held in San Jose, California, in June, but it's looking increasingly likely that the event will be canceled or held in some digital capacity.
its not a flu, everyone needs to stop saying that since its very W R O N G
NAB makes sense since it's a few weeks away...E3 no way.
By June this will be an after thought & we'll be wondering what the hysteria was about.
I don't care about the comparisons to the flu, etc... this is affecting hundreds of thousands less then the flu & we don't freak out like this about flu outbreaks that spread just as fast, kill hundreds of thousands more, and can't be quaranteed & has a vaccine that doesn't aways work.
The mass majority that get this will never have anything other then mild symptoms...this is mass hysteria that is a self fulfilling prophecy.
It's a respiratory virus that is similar to the flu. No it's not the flu. But it's in the same type of category.
The flu is the correct virus to compare it because of the hysteria being generated over this when flu outbreaks, contaminations, etc killed hundreds of thousands more no one goes insanity level like they are now. Flu kills everyone of all ages, this seems to focus on the elderly or compromised immune systems (just like the flu).
Again, in the US we have 33 deaths, all compromised individuals, most in a home. Think about that..out of hundreds of millions, 33 deaths. And I guarantee you people have had this since Dec/Jan in the USA. China wasn't honest about this.
Right now we're about about 3 months into this and 4.6k people have died out of billions. That will go up some, but at this rate, China has slowed to almost nothing, same with Korea, Japan, etc...and China was the ground zero area with terrible health, hygiene, air quality etc...take out them this doesn't even register.
We're over-reacting to a point of causing a recession & this is absurdity night now. Cancelling E3 was stupid. They should rethink this in a month.
its just a damn flu theres nothing to be afraid of. average age of death from corona is 80 smh. i cant believe they made such chaos over absolutely nothing
In a word, astonishing. And sad.
Maybe. As of now this is the best course of action. We don't need any big conferences while this thing is landing in new areas.
Man, this is only the beginning. Major disruption on the world economy ahead. Be ready for a depression. Sorry for being a black cloud.