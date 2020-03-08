In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple's Upcoming 5G iPhone Could Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus
In addition to delays of Apple's "iPhone 12," analysts also believe Apple's rumored "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" release date could also be pushed back "a few months," citing both supply chain issues and weaker demand for devices as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The release of new devices will "depend on how production ramps back up in April and May."
Apple's stock has fluctuated over the past few weeks amid fears of COVID-19. Since its record high of $327.85 on February 12, shares have fallen by as much as 13 percent.
Just a few weeks ago, Apple announced it will not meet its revenue goals for the March quarter due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic in China. Apple has said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information on its quarterly earnings call in April.
The effects of COVID-19 have been changing each day, so it remains to be seen how much more of an impact the virus will have on Apple's 2020 plans.