'Crossy Road Castle' Now Available on Apple Arcade
Crossy Road is an endless Frogger-style game where the goal is to get various animals and characters across the road, but Crossy Road Castle, which was announced back in October, is a cross between an endless runner and a platformer.
Crossy Road Castle uses a similar art style as Crossy Road, with players guiding characters through a castle that's rife with enemies and obstacles to overcome. The goal of the game is to climb as high into the castle as possible.
Crossy Road Castle can be played solo, but there's also a cooperative mode that allows multiple players to brave the castle using several game controllers or multiple iOS devices.
As with Crossy Road, gameplay will unlock new characters to play. Hipster Whale says that new towers and characters will be introduced regularly.
Apple Arcade subscribers can download Crossy Road Castle from the App Store as of today. Apple Arcade is priced at $4.99 per month and provides users with access to more than 100 games with no additional fees or in-app purchases. Crossy Road Castle can be played on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.
Those graphics look like someone puked up grape juice. I can’t even tell what’s going on.
You're looking at a single screen grab of one level. Motion adds a whole new dimension, so your concerns are not that valid. Maybe try the game and then let us know what you think?
