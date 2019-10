Crossy Road Castle Coming Soon to Apple Arcade

Hipster Whale, the developers behind the popular game Crossy Road, are expanding the franchise and introducing a new title, Crossy Road Castle, which is coming to Apple Arcade later this year.The news was announced today via a trailer for the upcoming game, which features Crossy Road-style gameplay in a platform-like castle setting.Crossy Road first came out in 2014 and soared to popularity thanks to its simple tap-based object avoidance gameplay and wealth of unlockable characters.Crossy Road is available on multiple platforms, but given the mobile exclusivity restrictions for Apple Arcade , Crossy Road Castle will be available solely on the iPhone and won't come to Android.Apple Arcade games are available on iPhone, iPad Apple TV , and Mac, but not all games are available on all platforms. Crossy Road Castle, though, will be available on all devices that support Apple Arcade , according to GameSpot . Crossy Road Castle will include no in-app purchases or additional unlocks, and will be available as part of the $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription price.Up to four players can play Crossy Road Castle collaboratively via a local connection, so friends and family members can play with one another.There's no specific launch date for Crossy Road Castle, with Hipster Whale saying it's "coming soon."