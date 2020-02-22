In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple TV Gen X, Apple iPod Touch X Generation, and Apple Watch Series X Bands Also Listed in Target Inventory
Target employees sent images of the listings to 9to5Mac. These are all placeholder names and could be representative of future products, though it's not clear if that's the case. We don't know what these listings are, why they're in Target's system, or if they're accurate, so the information should not be taken as concrete evidence of new devices.
The Apple TV Gen X lists a price of $180, the Apple iPod Touch X Generation lists a price of $400, and the Apple Watch Series X band prices are listed at $50.
There haven't been rumors of an upgraded iPod Touch, and the iPod touch last saw a refresh in May 2019, so it's not clear if the $399 iPod touch listing is correct. Pricing on the iPod touch starts at $199, and while it does go up to $399, that's for the high capacity model. We are expecting a new low-cost iPhone with a starting price point of $399, so there is a possibility that the iPod touch placeholder is for an iPhone and not an iPod. It could also be for a refreshed 256GB iPod touch, or the price could be wrong entirely since it's a placeholder.
We've seen multiple previous hints of a new Apple TV in the works in iOS 13 releases, with the device featuring an upgraded A12 Bionic chip. $179 is the price point of the 32GB 4K Apple TV, so it's possible that this listing is more evidence of the imminent release of a new Apple TV model.
The Apple Watch band listings are also easily explainable as Apple refreshes its Apple Watch band offerings on a regular basis, typically with every Apple event. Apple has held events in March for the last few years, and rumors suggest that we're getting a late March event this year, perhaps on March 31st.
If there is indeed a March 31st event, we could see some of the products listed in Target's inventory. Rumors have suggested the new low-cost iPhone will be a highlight at the event, and an Apple TV, an updated iPad Pro, and the rumored AirTags are also possible new products that could debut next month.
