In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Media Event Rumored for End of March, 'iPhone SE 2' Launch on April 3
A new report [Google Translate] from German site iPhone-ticker.de claims that Apple is planning to hold a media event at the very end of March, with Tuesday, March 31 being the most likely date. A launch of the new low-cost iPhone, variously dubbed the "iPhone SE 2" or "iPhone 9" in rumors, is said to follow on Friday, April 3.
In addition to the new low-cost iPhone, rumors have indicated Apple is planning to release several other products in the next few months, including updated iPad Pro models and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro. Wildcard rumors for the first half of 2020 also include a MacBook Air update, Apple's Tile-like "AirTags item trackers, and perhaps a wireless charging mat.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[ Read All Comments ]